Smoke and Fires Exacerbate Michigan's Air Quality: Health Alerts Issued

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have issued warnings about potentially harmful air quality due to an influx of smoke from fires in Canada. Fine particulates in the atmosphere are raising concerns, leading meteorologists at EGLE to vigilantly assess conditions and issue additional alerts if required.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), which provides a color-coded representation of local pollution levels, indicates that the average air quality could shift from being unhealthy for specific groups to being detrimental for everyone. The Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula, in particular, may experience periods of severely unhealthy or hazardous air quality.

The AQI has shown a substantial rise in particulate matter (PM) levels in many parts of Michigan and the eastern United States, due to smoke and fires in both the US and Canada. The AQI is also used to measure other pollutants, like ozone.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has provided guidance for the public to safeguard their health during such smoke events. The advice is particularly relevant for older adults aged 65 and older, pregnant individuals, children, and people with heart and lung conditions, as they are more susceptible to adverse effects from exposure to wildfire smoke.

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

• Keep outdoor activities short.

• Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

• Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

• Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

• Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

Symptoms from inhaling particulate pollution from wildfire smoke can include wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. MDHHS advises individuals with asthma to follow their control action plan or contact their healthcare provider if they notice these symptoms. Similarly, people with heart disease should also seek medical assistance upon experiencing these signs.

The safest option during periods of unhealthy air quality is to stay indoors with air conditioning, minimize strenuous activities, and limit outdoor ventures. For necessary outdoor excursions, N95 masks are recommended for enhanced protection when used as per product instructions.

For people falling in the sensitive groups to everyone during AQI orange to AQI red levels, MDHHS advises to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor ventures brief, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

In conditions when the air quality is declared very unhealthy or hazardous (purple to maroon AQI levels), everyone is advised to stay indoors with doors and windows closed, using MERV-13 or better air filtration. Other recommendations include seeking shelter elsewhere if the indoor environment becomes too warm, keeping activity levels low, and avoiding outdoor activities. N95 style masks are recommended for necessary outdoor activities.

MDHHS urges the public to follow its social media platforms for up-to-date health and safety information.

Current windy conditions are not only aiding fire spread but are also impeding fire control efforts and resulting in severe air quality concerns, even hundreds of miles away as the wind carries the smoke.

Additional resources:

• US EPA Wildfires and Smoke map

• US EPA Interactive Map of Air Quality

• US EPA Fires and your health

• US EPA Particle Pollution

• EGLE Air Monitoring Information and interactive map

• Is burning allowed? and Michigan.gov/OpenBurning

About the photo: From NASA about a similar situation in 2015.

Canada has already had its share of wildfires this season, and the smoke from these wildfires is slowly drifting south over the United States' Midwest. The drifting smoke can be seen in this Terra satellite image over Lake Michigan, as well as parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio.

The smoke released by any type of fire (forest, brush, crop, structure, tires, waste or wood burning) is a mixture of particles and chemicals produced by incomplete burning of carbon-containing materials. All smoke contains carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and particulate matter (PM or soot). Smoke can contain many different chemicals, including aldehydes, acid gases, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), benzene, toluene, styrene, metals and dioxins. The type and amount of particles and chemicals in smoke varies depending on what is burning, how much oxygen is available, and the burn temperature.

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Terra satellite on June 09, 2015.

Credit: NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team