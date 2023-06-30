Weekly Road Work July 3 - 9

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dhu Varren Dr between Whitmore Lake Rd and Dhu Varren Ct Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 14

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 3 (extended)

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept 1

County-wide M-52 Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7

Dexter Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13

Dexter N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr Lane restrictions July 5 - 7

Lima Dancer Rd between Railroad tracks to Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 6 (extended)

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.

Lyndon Various roads throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Manchester Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13

Manchester Twp Wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 4 (Extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - July 7 (extended)

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14

Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 5

Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - July 5

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)

Sharon Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - July 6 (extended)

Sharon Twp Wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7

Superior Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 6

Superior Stephens Dr approach, off Stamford Dr Lane restrictions July 5 - 10

Superior Stamford Dr between Barrington Dr and MacArthur Blvd Lane restrictions July 5 - 10

Superior North approach of Harris Rd at intersection of Geddes Rd Lane restrictions July 5 - 10

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Sylvan Twp Wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7

Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd Intermittent lane closures July 5 - 13

Sylvan Ridge Rd between McClure Rd and south to the pavement Intermittent lane closures July 5 - 13

York Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13 (extended)

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July

Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.