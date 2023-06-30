6-30-2023 6:22am
Weekly Road Work July 3 - 9
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dhu Varren Dr between Whitmore Lake Rd and Dhu Varren Ct
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 5 - 14
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 28 - July 3 (extended)
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 21
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept 1
|County-wide
|M-52
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 28 - July 7
|Dexter
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 5 - 13
|Dexter
|N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane restrictions
|July 5 - 7
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Railroad tracks to Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 6 (extended)
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 5 - 13
|Manchester
|Twp Wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 28 - July 7
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Aug. 4 (Extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - July 7 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 14
|Saline
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 5
|Scio
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - July 5
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Scio
|Polo Fields Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Scio
|Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens North Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 13 (extended)
|Sharon
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 5 - 13
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - July 6 (extended)
|Sharon
|Twp Wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 28 - July 7
|Superior
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 6
|Superior
|Stephens Dr approach, off Stamford Dr
|Lane restrictions
|July 5 - 10
|Superior
|Stamford Dr between Barrington Dr and MacArthur Blvd
|Lane restrictions
|July 5 - 10
|Superior
|North approach of Harris Rd at intersection of Geddes Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 5 - 10
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Sylvan
|Twp Wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 28 - July 7
|Sylvan
|Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 5 - 13
|Sylvan
|Ridge Rd between McClure Rd and south to the pavement
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 5 - 13
|York
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 5 - 13 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - July
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Holmes Rd between Prospect Rd and Ford Blvd
|Lane restrictions
|June 22 - July 7 (extended)