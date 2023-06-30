Chelsea MI
6-30-2023 6:22am

Weekly Road Work July 3 - 9

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dhu Varren Dr between Whitmore Lake Rd and Dhu Varren Ct Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 14
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 3 (extended)
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21
Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept 1
County-wide M-52 Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7
Dexter Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13
Dexter N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr Lane restrictions July 5 - 7
Lima Dancer Rd between Railroad tracks to Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 6 (extended)
Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.
Lyndon Various roads throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July
Manchester Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13
Manchester Twp Wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 4 (Extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - July 7 (extended)
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.
Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14
Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 5
Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - July 5
Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 13 (extended)
Sharon Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13
Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - July 6 (extended)
Sharon Twp Wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7
Superior Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 6
Superior Stephens Dr approach, off Stamford Dr Lane restrictions July 5 - 10
Superior Stamford Dr between Barrington Dr and MacArthur Blvd Lane restrictions July 5 - 10
Superior North approach of Harris Rd at intersection of Geddes Rd Lane restrictions July 5 - 10
Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July
Sylvan Twp Wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 28 - July 7
Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd Intermittent lane closures July 5 - 13
Sylvan Ridge Rd between McClure Rd and south to the pavement Intermittent lane closures July 5 - 13
York Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 13 (extended)
Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St Daytime lane closure June - Nov.
Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July
Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
Ypsilanti Holmes Rd between Prospect Rd and Ford Blvd Lane restrictions June 22 - July 7 (extended)
