Eighth-Grader Sydney Ash Shines as Chelsea District Library’s Volunteer of the Year

The Chelsea District Library (CDL) is overjoyed to share that Sydney Ash, an extraordinary eighth grader from Beach Middle School, has earned the prestigious title of CDL’s 2023 Youth Service Group (YSG) Volunteer of the Year.

This award is a glowing recognition of young individuals who shine with exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment while contributing their time at the Library. Sydney's commendable achievement will be honored by her fellow YSG members at this year’s orientation sessions. Sydney’s name will be displayed on a gleaming new plaque in the lively TeenSpace area of our Library.

Sydney began her volunteering journey with CDL at the close of her seventh-grade year in 2022. “Sydney was indispensable that first summer,” says Teen Librarian Stacey Comfort, “She signed up to help us out at the SRP Table and was really helpful to all of our patrons.”

Sydney displayed an impressive knack for technology, easily mastering the Beanstack app and program, and promptly took on the role of mentor, instructing other volunteers. Her meticulous attention to detail even led to the discovery of minor errors, ultimately enabling librarians to enhance CDL’s service quality during the Summer Reading Program.

Head Librarian Shannon Powers and Youth Librarian Jessica Zubik echo these sentiments, applauding Sydney’s proactive approach and keenness to learn. In fact, Zubik leveraged Sydney’s passion for the youth dragon series to orchestrate the 2022 Wings of Fire party. With Ash on board, the program was nothing short of spectacular.

CDL is always looking for new YSG members in seventh grade and beyond. If you're a curious student or an eager parent looking for information about YSG volunteering opportunities, visit the CDL website at chelseadistrictlibrary.org. Click on the 'How Do I...Become a Volunteer' tab and dive into the enriching world of volunteer work. The Library is presently accepting applications for fall and winter volunteer positions. To join the CDL family, complete an application online.

YSG volunteers play an invaluable role in setting up and winding down library programs, facilitating the Summer Reading Program, and lending a hand to our youth & teen librarians. Volunteering with YSG is not only a wonderful way to give back to our community but also a chance to make lasting friendships. And to top it all, they wrap up the summer with a celebration at Pierce Park. Join them today for a fulfilling and fun-filled experience.