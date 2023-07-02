Ann Arbor Music Academy Strikes a Chord, Unleashing Musical Magic in the Heart of the Community

By April Christian- Davis STN Writer

Ann Arbor Music Academy Celebrates Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony,

on May 21, 2023. The academy's director, Marla Moore expressed her excitement for this significant milestone, stating "This is an exhilarating day for us as we are warmly embraced by the Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County community".

“Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds who seek to develop their musical skills, express their creativity, and embark on a journey of musical exploration, says Marla”.

At the Ann Arbor Music Academy, is a team of highly skilled educators dedicated to offering exceptional instruction in a variety of musical disciplines. Whether aspiring musicians prefer private or group lessons, individuals of all ages can find the perfect learning environment to pursue their passion. During a lessons you can try, instruments such as the piano, violin, guitar, and more, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded musical education.

With Ann Arbor boasting a rich culture of music-making, the Ann Arbor Music Academy aims to contribute to this vibrant community. By nurturing and fostering musical talents, the academy strives to become a catalyst for artistic growth and expression. It envisions itself as a home for those who seek to immerse themselves in the world of music and embrace the local spirit of creativity. The academy looks forward to welcoming music enthusiasts from all walks of life, as it continues to build up Washtenaw County as a hub for musical excellence.

For more information about the Ann Arbor Music Academy and the range of services they offer, visit their official website at http://annarbormusicacademy.com.

Marla Moore Director

Ann Arbor Music Academy

Email: marla@annarbormusicacademy.com