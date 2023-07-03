Chelsea’s La Maison to Close Doors in July 2023

After nearly a decade of operation, La Maison in downtown Chelsea has announced its closure, slated for some time later this month (July 2023).

La Maison is known for its curated collection of home goods, comfortable furnishings, and French-inspired décor and has also been a go-to source for Annie Sloan Chalk Paint® among DIY enthusiasts. The store has offered French Country accents, curated soft furnishings, and artisan-crafted gifts​.

The decision to close the physical store comes after what the owner describes as "a wild ride" in the retail business over the past few years. Despite the closure, Dana McGrath, the owner of La Maison, plans to continue offering her interior design expertise through “d. marie interiors.”

On Wednesday, July 5th, the doors of La Maison will open to begin a storewide liquidation sale, offering deep discounts on its wide range of products. However, it's important to note that red-lined items will not be included in the sale and that all sales will be final.

McGrath expressed her appreciation for the Chelsea community, saying, "Thank you, Chelsea Community, for all your kindness and support of our special little store. We appreciate it, and we will miss you!"

La Maison is located at 104 N Main, on the corner of Main and Middle.

Image: Google Streetview