CPD Weekly Report, 07-04-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2513

Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12

Date: June 26, 2023

Time: 11:01 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of malicious destruction of property. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that a sign that was affixed to the building had been damaged, possibly by some sort of cutting instrument. The complainant stated that the damage had occurred sometime between June 22nd and June 26th. At the time of the complaint, there was no further information available on a possible suspect(s).

#####

Incident #: 23-2590

Location: 500 block of W. Middle St.

Date: July 2, 2023

Time: 9:27 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of W. Middle St. for the report of malicious destruction of property. The complainant stated that she had gone out to her vehicle at approximately 9:00 am to find that the rear window of her vehicle had been broken out. The complainant stated that she had last seen her vehicle window intact on Saturday, July 1st, at 11:00 pm and discovered the damage the following morning, July 2nd, at approximately 9:00 am. The complainant stated that a neighbor had told her that they heard a “loud noise” sometime between 2:00 am-3:00 am the morning of July 2nd but had no further information on a possible suspect or description of the suspect.