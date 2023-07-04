Wheels N Reels: Drive-Up Movie

From SRSLY

Wheels N’ Reels drive-up is back again at Chelsea Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 27 for another summer movie on the big screen.

SRSLY will be showing the live-action family favorite “Scooby-Doo" to help kick off the Sounds & Sights festival. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 9:30 p.m., so make sure to get there early for a front-row parking spot. All $5 tickets come with a free soft drink and popcorn popped fresh by the Kiwanis Club. So grab your friends and family, a blanket, and maybe a chair or two, and get your tickets now. The movie is rated PG13 for action, violence, and some language.

To buy your ticket, visit: tinyurl.com/WNR-Scooby, or scan the QR code below. Admission is $5 per person. Make sure to register soon as spots are limited. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, July 26 at midnight.

For questions, contact SRSLY on Facebook @srslychelsea, or email kate@srslychelsea.org.

About SRSLY

SRSLY Chelsea's mission is connecting as a community to support youth mental health and prevent youth substance use through action, education, and advocacy. SRSLY receives support from the Coghlan Family Foundation, Chelsea Hospital, and the Five Healthy Towns Foundation. For more information, visit www.srsly.org or follow SRSLY on Facebook and Instagram.