Freedom and Consequences

“It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance” John Adams

My kids and I enjoyed the amazing fireworks, Fourth of July Celebration, at Carr Park last night! The park was a sea of patriotic, red, white and blue colors, classic American rock songs and of course, hamburgers, corn dogs and cotton candy! As the firework finale began, you felt the energy rise as the clapping and cheers began, knowing that we were celebrating a thrilling day in our history.

Tonight, at dinner, I asked the kids what freedom meant to them. Knowing that I would be writing this article, I wanted to get the opinion of the future generation. What have they learned about freedom? What have they learned about the sacrifice of others to provide that freedom?

My ex-boyfriend was a combat veteran who had done two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. We saw first hand the hefty price that veterans pay both physically, emotionally and mentally on a very personal level. I wish there were more ways we could help veterans!

So while they understood the sacrifice of those who have fought for our country's freedom, what I found interesting in our discussion was the way that freedom was defined through “consequences”. AKA - jokingly ... .but with a sliver of truth “I don’t have complete freedom to run naked through a football game”, “I don’t have complete freedom to have whatever I want”. It would seem like a glass half full mentality, however given everything my children have gone through - I think it's safe to say they were not thinking on a self-serving level, rather an imposed confinement/boundaries situation.

In their mind - freedom is running naked in the middle of a football game.

To me. Freedom was when I left my parents home - under threat of taking everything from me - I started a new life.

In their mind - freedom is getting whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted.

To me. Freedom was when I ended my marriage and started a whole new life on my own.

If you were to look at the word deliverance it is defined as: the action of being rescued or set free: release, freeing, rescue, discharge, redemption, emancipation

Freedom is not just what you get, it’s the cost you pay for that freedom.

Check out my podcast to hear how I expand on the topic of what freedom looks like!

A happy fourth of July to all of you!

I hope you have found your personal freedom as you celebrate the other freedoms in your life!

Joni Woods