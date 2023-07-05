Government warns sellers of edible cannabis: Stop using packaging that mimics foods popular with kids

By Colleen Tressler, Division of Consumer and Business Education, FTC

When sellers of edible cannabis products use packaging that mimics popular kids snacks and candy, it can be a recipe for significant health effects on kids — and unsuspecting adults. Edible cannabis like gummies, cookies, candies, and chips have cannabis that’s derived from marijuana or hemp. Some of these foods have Delta-8 THC, which is a part of cannabis that causes psychoactive and intoxicating effects ― and can have significant health effects on both adults and children. Check out the packages below. Would your kids know that eating these items could hurt them or maybe even send them to the hospital?

On July 5, the FTC and FDA are sending warning letters to certain sellers of edible cannabis products that are using packaging that imitates foods or beverages popular with children.

The letters tell sellers to immediately stop marketing edible Delta-8 THC products that imitate conventional foods using advertising or packaging that is likely to be appealing to young children.

Calls to poison control centers about accidental cannabis ingestion have increased, especially in states where cannabis is legal. Younger children are especially at risk, and the FDA recommends keeping Delta-8 THC products out of reach of children and pets. If you, or someone in your household, uses edible cannabis products:

Keep cannabis edibles separate from other foods in the original packaging.

Child-proof cabinets and drawers when storing these products, just as you would household cleaning and laundry items.

Completely close the packaging after each use, and immediately store it in a safe location away from children.

Talk to family and friends about keeping a safe environment for kids.

To learn more, read 5 Things to Know about Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol – Delta-8 THC | FDA