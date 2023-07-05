Chelsea State Bank Embraces Casual Fridays for a Cause Benefitting Veterans and Rescue Dogs

Demonstrating the power of compassion and corporate responsibility, Chelsea State Bank recently donated $1,618.16 to Blue Star Service Dogs. With its unique mission, this non-profit organization rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to assist veterans battling unseen emotional battles after their service. The resulting bond between the veterans and their canine companions is undeniably heartwarming.

The fund that made this thoughtful contribution possible originates from Chelsea State Bank's long-standing “Blue Jeans for Charity” initiative. Over a decade ago, bank employees started this fund, donating $3 per person weekly. This not only allows them the casual comfort of wearing jeans to work every Friday but, more importantly, facilitates a match by the bank for the chosen charity.

Blue Star Service Dogs is held in high regard within the community, particularly for its focus on the veteran community and the rehabilitation of shelter dogs. Joanne Rau, President and CEO of Chelsea State Bank, emphasized this sentiment: “Blue Star Service Dogs is an asset to the Washtenaw Community, rescuing dogs while providing a companion for those who fought for our freedom,” she said. “We support a variety of veteran-related causes, and I am proud to add Blue Star Service Dogs to the list as another way we can give back to those who selflessly fought for our country.”

At the start of each year, the bank's Enrichment Team polls employees to determine which four non-profit agencies will benefit from the Blue Jeans for Charity Fund. Vice President Nina Herrst nominated Blue Star Service Dogs this year, highlighting “the meaningful and unsung work they do with veterans and shelter dogs, both positively influencing each other’s lives.”

Blue Star Service Dogs have warmly welcomed Chelsea State Bank's and its employees' contributions. Christine Myran, Executive Director, expressed her gratitude: “All of us at Blue Star Service Dogs are grateful for the continued support from Chelsea State Bank and their employees,” she said. “Donations like these are quickly put to work to help another veteran and resume the next shelter dog. We can’t thank CSB enough!”

Blue Star Service Dogs aims to provide military veterans diagnosed with PTSD and TBI with another healing method through service dogs and training. The organization’s programs endeavor to help heal visible and invisible wounds, provide families with new beginnings, and raise awareness about the potential of shelter and rescue dogs everywhere.

To learn more about Blue Star Service Dogs, please visit https://www.bluestarservicedogs.org/about-us.