A Call to Cinematic Innovation as the 62nd Ann Arbor Film Festival Opens for Entries

The highly anticipated 62nd Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) opens its doors for entries from July 1 to September 30, 2023, setting the stage for a spirited showdown of experimental and artistic films. The festival is scheduled to take place from March 26 to 31, 2024, with online participation dates to be confirmed.

The AAFF is an inclusive platform that accepts not just experimental films but any film that encapsulates a strong appreciation for the moving image as an art form, irrespective of its genre. Every year, the festival handpicks over 100 short films and features to contest in its highly competitive awards section.

Aspiring filmmakers are invited to submit either feature films or short films. A feature film, as defined by the AAFF, is an experimental film running for 60 minutes or more, while a short film is considered an experimental piece under 60 minutes. The deadlines and associated fees are as follows:

Early Submissions from July 1 to July 31, 2023 - ($40 for features and $30 for shorts) Regular Submissions from August 1 to August 31, 2023 - ($55 for features and $40 for shorts) Late Submissions from September 1 to September 30, 2023 - ($70 for features and $60 for shorts)

Leslie Raymond, the Festival Director, expressed her excitement about the upcoming festival and the opening of the call for entries. “We see such a high amount of creativity come through the doors during our call for entries. We are honored that the 62nd annual festival will continue to provide a globally-connected platform to share the best moving image art,” she said.

Adding a unique value proposition, AAFF has committed to compensate all filmmakers whose work is accepted into the festival through their Pay Artists initiative, first introduced at the 59th Festival in March 2021. In addition, each year, an esteemed panel of three jurors awards roughly $24,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, with some categories even leading to Oscar qualifications.

Interested filmmakers can find additional details and submission links on the Ann Arbor Film Festival's official website on the submissions page.