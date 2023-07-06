Washtenaw County Pioneers Broadband Expansion in Michigan

This year, the Washtenaw County Broadband Project has achieved significant advances, propelling Michigan to the forefront in the construction of broadband networks. This progress follows the allocation of $14.6M from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to broadband expansion by the Board of Commissioners last September, aiming to ensure high-speed, reliable internet connections reach every corner of Washtenaw County.

Commissioner Shannon Beeman, District 3, explained, “The global pandemic put a spotlight on an issue that townships throughout Washtenaw County have been facing for decades – the lack of reliable internet. The Broadband project is some of the most important work the County is doing now to level the playing field across Washtenaw. This expansion connects students to schoolwork, seniors to needed services, local businesses to customers, families to healthcare, and much more.”

To achieve the ambitious goal of county-wide connectivity, the Broadband Project has teamed up with five internet service providers: Comcast, Charter, Midwest Energy and Communications (MEC), Washtenaw Fiber Properties (WFP), and Mercury Broadband. These providers have already initiated their respective projects. Residents can follow the ongoing progress through an interactive GIS map designed and updated by DCS Technology Design, a firm contracted to manage the Broadband Project. Its founder and CEO, Chris Scharrer, is responsible for this visualization tool.

Scharrer elaborated on the project's impact, saying, “The ARPA funds are going to connect 3,000 underserved homes to high-speed broadband in Washtenaw County. The average cost in Michigan to connect a home to broadband is between $6,000 - $7,000, and here in Washtenaw the County is spending around $4,500 per home. And thanks to a forward-thinking Board of Commissioners who have been working on filling in these gaps since 2017, with all the new funding coming available, Washtenaw is way ahead of the oncoming surge of construction projects that will begin in 2024 which will certainly burden this effort across the state.”

Broadband construction has already kicked off in Bridgewater and Manchester Townships, with permits currently being processed for Webster, Northfield, and Dexter Townships by the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The project's reach extends to Freedom Township Hall near Pleasant Lake in Southwest Washtenaw, now connected to broadband. Homes in the surrounding areas are also set to be connected in the coming weeks after the completion of system testing.

Reflecting on the project's journey, Pleasant Lake homeowner Lon Nordeen said, “Nearly five years ago a group including representatives from Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters office, plus Washtenaw County Commissioners, local leaders, technical experts and residents met at the Freedom Town Hall to discuss how to bring high speed internet to our rural area. Finally, through a lot of hard work and leadership at the state and county levels we are starting to see real benefits from this teamwork and cooperation.”

Expressing satisfaction with the current progress, Commissioner Maciejewski, District 1, said, “The Broadband Project has been a massive undertaking and I am thrilled to see the progress we have made thus far in 2023. It is crucial that all our residents have access to high-speed broadband internet. I am looking forward to seeing more households get connected throughout the year.”