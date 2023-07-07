Inverness Country Club Strikes Inspiring Partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation

Inverness Country Club of Chelsea, Michigan, known for its long-standing commitment to honoring the nation's heroes, announced its recent partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides life-altering scholarships to the spouses and children of the U.S.'s fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, the Country Club hosted the second iteration of its Firecracker Scramble, during which it elected to collaborate with the Folds of Honor Foundation. Through this partnership, the club successfully raised $1,125 for the Foundation's scholarship program, surpassing its initial goal of $500. Given this success, the club plans to make this partnership a recurring feature of the annual event and hopes to increase its fundraising total in the future.

Folds of Honor CEO and Founder Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Folds of Honor is proud to team up with Inverness Country Club. We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds of Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes. Together we will meet sacrifice with hope."

Folds of Honor Foundation, founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot, has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million since its establishment. The organization, which included 41% of all scholarships awarded to minority recipients, expanded its mission in 2022 to America’s first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.

The club further invites everyday citizens to join their mission of supporting the dependents of American heroes. They encourage those interested in becoming Squadron members to join a committed group of American patriots who pledge $13 monthly. This reflects the club's overarching mission: to meet sacrifice with hope.

Inverness Country Club’s golf course was built in 1925, named after the legendary golfing region in Scotland. For almost a century, the club has worked to provide exceptional value, good fellowship, and a high-quality golf experience to all its members. It is proud of its inclusive, family-friendly environment that echoes its dedication to honoring the sacrifices made by American military and first responders.

Photo: https://inverness-mi.com/