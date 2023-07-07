Nearly 100 State-Managed Land Parcels in Michigan Available Via Online Auctions

Here’s your chance to get a little slice of Water-Winter Wonderland heaven.

In a regular move to manage its vast land resources, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) periodically auctions off parcels of unused land. The DNR has recently announced the availability of nearly 100 parcels of state-managed land through online auctions set to occur in August and September. These parcels include forested land, lake, river frontage, and vacant acreage, some surrounded by private ownership.

Title Check Lot #10037: This forested, 2.8-acre-plus parcel is along U.S. 10 in Cherry Valley Township, Lake County.

The forthcoming surplus land auctions, part of the DNR's regular strategy to manage the 4.6 million acres of public land owned by the residents of Michigan, will feature properties spread across a dozen counties throughout the Lower and Upper peninsulas, namely: Alger, Allegan, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Lake, Kent, Mackinac, Midland, Montcalm, Oscoda, and Presque Isle.

The DNR's online auctions are scheduled as follows:

Aug. 4 – Lake County.

Aug. 10 – Montcalm County.

Aug. 15 – Alger, Chippewa, and Mackinac counties.

Aug. 16 – Dickinson County.

Aug. 22 – Oscoda County.

Aug. 23 – Presque Isle County.

Aug. 29 – Allegan and Kent counties.

Sept. 6 – Midland County.

Sept. 7 – Iosco County.

"Offering state-managed public lands at auction is the final step of a lengthy, ongoing land review process, built on a conservation framework, that ensures these lands’ best use for the benefit of Michigan residents, visitors, and natural resources," stated Scott Whitcomb, acting DNR deputy director.

Whitcomb further explained that many of these parcels are forested or have road frontage and are better suited for private ownership due to several reasons, including management challenges and limited public opportunities for quality outdoor recreation experiences.

Title Check Lot #10027: This parcel offers 6.5-plus acres along Abrigador Trail in Plainfield Township, Kent County.

Bidding Process

Potential bidders are encouraged to pre-register and familiarize themselves with the auction schedule at www.tax-sale.info. Absentee bids are accepted up to 30 days before the auction. On the auction day, the "interactive" bidding opens at 10 a.m., allowing participants to see current high bids for each property. Bidding closes at 7 p.m. when the winning bidder is determined.

Detailed information about the auction properties, including minimum bid, acreage, maps, and location, can be found at Michigan.gov/LandforSale. Bidders are advised to review the DNR Land Sales: Terms and Conditions.

Sale Property Details

Properties on auction range in size from under an acre to 200 acres. Notable properties include waterfront areas in Montcalm County, two along the Rainy and Little Rainy rivers in Presque Isle County, and large-acreage properties accessible in Chippewa, Lake, Midland, and Presque Isle Counties.

Proceeds from the auctions will provide future outdoor recreation opportunities in line with the DNR’s mission to conserve, protect, and manage the state's natural and cultural resources.

Separately, the DNR also offers additional properties not sold in previous auctions for immediate purchase through the BuyNow

list.

For more information on the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, go to More info at Michigan.gov/LandForSale or contact DNR resource specialist Michael Michalek at 517-331-8387.

Images courtesy of the DNR