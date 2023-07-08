A New Era for Silver Maples Arrives with a Major Shift in Ownership

Silver Maples of Chelsea, a flagship senior living community founded over 25 years ago, has announced a transformation in its ownership structure. The community, birthed from a joint venture between Chelsea Hospital and United Methodist Retirement Communities (UMRC), has seen significant growth and impact in its community.

Following the 2009 merger between Chelsea Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Health System, the hospital's 50% stake in Silver Maples was transitioned to the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation. Silver Maples of Chelsea has since been a vibrant haven for seniors, offering a positive aging experience, thus solidifying its strong standing in the Senior Living Industry.

Silver Maples of Chelsea retirement community was built in 1997 to provide housing options and a lifestyle encouraging older adults to take an active role. It is an award-winning vibrant retirement neighborhood nestled in serene woods on over 21 acres. Given its strong position in the senior living industry, the Silver Maples Board of Directors believes this is the right time to shift its relationship with one of its sponsor organizations – Brio Living Services.

On June 22, 2023, Brio Living Services' 50% ownership stake in Silver Maples of Chelsea was shifted to a newly formed entity, Silver Maples, Inc. However, the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation will continue its partnership with Silver Maples.

Steve Petty, CEO of 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, stated, "We are proud to continue our sponsorship of Silver Maples of Chelsea and look forward to working closely with their talented leadership team to provide a healthy, vibrant community for residents.” Petty praised the shared commitment towards the health and well-being of seniors and the community and expressed gratitude towards UMRC, now Brio Living Services, for their investment in Silver Maples over the past 25 years.

Under 5HF ownership, Silver Maples has expanded resident engagement through on-site events such as art exhibits, concerts, workshops, classes, social groups, day trips, and exercise. Silver Maples was formed on the knowledge that a healthy, active lifestyle for seniors can prevent or manage some chronic conditions, improve cognition and mood, and help reduce stress and anxiety.

Commenting on the ownership change, Silver Maples Board member, Jim Alford, said, “When the opportunity presented itself to our Board, we decided that local ownership would be best to preserve the organization's core values and continue the outstanding management of Silver Maples.” Alford emphasized the importance of direct communication lines for Silver Maples' residents, citing it as a unique strength of the community.

“It is an honor to be asked to chair Silver Maples, Inc., and be part of the continued growth of such a wonderful organization,” Alford added.

Julie Deppner, CEO of Silver Maples, expressed her appreciation for Brio Senior Living and the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation and their unwavering support over the past 25 years. She said, “Our new ownership structure and ongoing commitment from 5HF ensures Silver Maples of Chelsea will continue to provide the highest level of quality care, is fully engaged in the Chelsea community, and is well-positioned to continue this success into the future.”

Deppner further voiced optimism for the future, adding, “We look forward to all that is to come. This new sponsorship structure paves the way for an opportunity for Silver Maples to become independent of any sponsors if desired and allows the organization to remain financially strong, with a very bright future!”