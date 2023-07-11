CPD Weekly Report, 07-11-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2602

Location: 500 block of Arthur St.

Date: July 3, 2023

Time: 2:14 pm

INFORMATION: A walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that they had a package delivered to their residence in the 500 block of Arthur Street on June 23rd between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm. When the complainant opened the package, it was discovered that the item had been taken out, and all that remained was an empty box. The case was turned over to an investigator for further follow-up.

#####

Incident #: 23-2603

Location: 900 block of Ruddy Duck Lane

Date: July 3, 2023

Time: 2:47 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a telephone complaint regarding fraud by computer complaint. The complainant stated that she had been contacted by someone representing themselves as a church leader at her church. The complainant was requested to purchase multiple gift cards for a donation to the church. The complainant stated that she believed the emails were legitimate and purchased the gift cards, and provided the activation codes for the cards. At the time of the report, there was no further information available on the potential suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-2683

Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: July 8, 2023

Time: 11:50 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver and checking the vehicle documentation the driver provided, it was determined that the driver did not have the vehicle legally registered. It was later determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Redford Township. The driver, a 21-year-old Livonia man, was placed under arrest for unrelated charges out of another Police Department. The case remains open pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.