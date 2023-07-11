Chelsea State Bank to host Complimentary Community “Shred-Day” this Saturday, July 15, 2023. Drive-up shredding services will be available at the Dexter Branch from 8:30-10:30 am and at the Plaza Branch from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

“We are committed to providing fraud prevention services to our customers and the communities we serve; this is just one more step forward to mitigate fraud,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, of Chelsea State Bank. “Last year, consumers lost over $8.8 billion to fraud, a 30% increase from the year prior, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Of the $8.8 billion lost to fraud last year, over 1.1 million of those cases were related to identity theft, which is why we continue to invest in this annual event. If we can help community members safely and properly dispose of documents that contain sensitive information, we can collectively take a stance against fraud.”

The Federal Trade Commission report also references that of the 1.1+ million Identity Theft Reports, nearly 450,000 were related to credit card fraud. If you receive paper statements in the mail, the Bank encourages you to bring those with you to shred day.

Items to consider bringing to shred day include:

- Tax records older than 7 years

- Pay stubs, bank statements, and medical bills that have been paid that are at least 1 year old

- Expired permanent records (expired driver's license, old insurance policies, etc.)

- Address labels from junk mail or magazines

- Cancel and voided checks

- Receipts with checking account numbers

- Pre-approved credit card applications

- Old medical and dental records

- Documents containing names, addresses, phone numbers or e-mail addresses

- Documents containing passwords or PINs

- Credit and charge card bills, summaries, and receipts (once reconciled)

Shred-it Paper Shredding Service will have a truck located in the parking lot of the respective branches during the scheduled time. You will follow the signs in the parking lot, drive up to the shredding truck and wait for your documents to shred. Bring your sensitive documents in bags and boxes. Remove any disks, binder clips, and heavy metals before coming to the event. Paperclips and staples are okay.