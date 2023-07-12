With Demand Tripled, Humane Society Calls for Emergency Pet Housing Support

An unprecedented surge in pet owners in need of emergency housing due to unexpected medical emergencies has been reported by the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV). The organization has seen an alarming threefold increase in demand compared to last year's figures.

The HSHV, one of the few establishments in Michigan providing temporary shelter for pets whose owners are going through crises, is part of a network of vital community services aimed at preventing pet homelessness and shelter intake.

HSHV's CEO, Tanya Hilgendorf, stresses the value of this program, stating, “We don’t want to rehome animals who already have loving homes, and we know how important it is to people to keep pet families together—especially during challenging times. Our pets are essential to our well-being—offering comfort, company, and unconditional love. We unfortunately can do little to prevent emergencies and hardships that humans suffer, but we’re proud to be there for community pet owners when they need us and prevent further heartbreak and loss.”

HSHV's Safe Harbor program extends a lifeline to pets, offering them secure and cozy lodgings, healthy meals, medical supervision, as well as exercise and social interaction for their physical and mental health. However, Hilgendorf emphasizes that the program is "not just about the animals". The services provided are also indispensable to the owners, who can seek necessary help without worrying about their pets' safety.

Karie McMahon, HSHV's Intake Manager, testified to the program's impact saying, “It’s a lifesaver. That’s what we’re told time and time again by those who use our Safe Harbor program. This year, we’ve had dozens of people who’ve suddenly been admitted to the hospital and had to leave their pet behind. We certainly don’t want them to have to return home to find out their pet is no longer theirs—or worse.”

The Safe Harbor program depends heavily on the dedicated work of staff and volunteers. They ensure that each pet receives personalized care and affection. However, due to the recent surge in demand, the program is currently facing an urgent need for donations and volunteers, especially dog foster parents.

Those interested in contributing to the cause can volunteer as a foster at www.hshv.org/foster

or donate at www.hshv.org/donate. More information about the HSHV's Harbor Program is available at www.hshv.org/harbor.

CEO Hilgendorf expressed gratitude towards the community, saying, “We are incredibly grateful to our community for their continued support of—well, fellow community members. Without their generosity and compassion, this wouldn’t be possible.”