Week Road Work, July 17 - 23

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21

Augusta Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 28

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1

Bridgewater Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Dexter Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Lane restrictions July 17 - 23

Dexter McGregor Rd Bridge, over Portage Lake outlet, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron St Lane restrictions July 17 - 23 (extended)

Dexter Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 20 (extended)

Dexter Dexter-Pickney Rd Bridge, over Portage Lake Canal, between McGregor Rd and Winston Dr Lane restrictions July 17 - 23 (extended)

Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Parker Rd Lane restrictions July 10 - 21 (extended)

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.

Lodi Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions July 12 - 18

Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Road cosure July 10 - 20 (extended)

Lyndon Various roads throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31 (extended)

Manchester Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 19 - 24 (extended)

Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 31 (extended)

Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - Aug. 8

Northfield Jennings Rd between Twp Line and Kearney Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between End of Pavement and Nollar Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21

Northfield Barker Rd between RR Tracks and Main St Lane restrictions July 13 - 21

Northfield Main St between E. Shore Dr and 8 Mile Rd Lane restrictions July 13 - 21

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 4

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - July 23 (extended)

Pittsfield Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Road closure July 10 - 20 (extended)

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14

Salem Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 10 - 20

Saline Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 13 - 17

Saline Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions July 12 - 18

Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 27 (extend)

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Scio E. Delhi Rd between RR Tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 19 - 24 (extended)

Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth-Ann Arbor Rd and M-153 Road Closure July 17 - 20

Superior Huron River Dr between Hogback Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20

Superior MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20

Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20

Superior Hogback Rd between Clark Rd and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road Closure July 17 - 20

Superior LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Road Closure July 17 - 20

Superior, Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20

Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to end of Rd Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30

Sylvan Notten Rd between RR Tracks and Reiman Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 17

Sylvan Loveland Rd between Cavanagh Lake Rd and Mclure Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 17

Sylvan Ridge Rd between Mclure Rd south to the pavement Intermittent lane closures July 17 - 19

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31

York Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21

Ypsilanti Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 28

Ypsilanti Whispering Meadows Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Ypsilanti Creekside West Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Ypsilanti Parkside Preserve West Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - End July

Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.