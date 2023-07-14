7-14-2023 9:30am
Week Road Work, July 17 - 23
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 21
|Augusta
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 28
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept. 1
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Dexter
|Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St
|Lane restrictions
|July 17 - 23
|Dexter
|McGregor Rd Bridge, over Portage Lake outlet, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron St
|Lane restrictions
|July 17 - 23 (extended)
|Dexter
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 5 - 20 (extended)
|Dexter
|Dexter-Pickney Rd Bridge, over Portage Lake Canal, between McGregor Rd and Winston Dr
|Lane restrictions
|July 17 - 23 (extended)
|Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Parker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - 21 (extended)
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lodi
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 12 - 18
|Lodi
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd
|Road cosure
|July 10 - 20 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - July 31 (extended)
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 19 - 24 (extended)
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 13 - 31 (extended)
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - Aug. 8
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd between Twp Line and Kearney Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 21
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between End of Pavement and Nollar Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 21
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between RR Tracks and Main St
|Lane restrictions
|July 13 - 21
|Northfield
|Main St between E. Shore Dr and 8 Mile Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 13 - 21
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Aug. 4
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 21
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - July 23 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|July 10 - 20 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 14
|Salem
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 10 - 20
|Saline
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 13 - 17
|Saline
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 12 - 18
|Saline
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 27 (extend)
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd between RR Tracks and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Polo Fields Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens North Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27 (extended)
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 19 - 24 (extended)
|Superior
|Ford Rd between Plymouth-Ann Arbor Rd and M-153
|Road Closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior
|Huron River Dr between Hogback Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior
|MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior
|Hogback Rd between Clark Rd and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road Closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior
|LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Road Closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - 20
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to end of Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Notten Rd between RR Tracks and Reiman Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 13 - 17
|Sylvan
|Loveland Rd between Cavanagh Lake Rd and Mclure Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 13 - 17
|Sylvan
|Ridge Rd between Mclure Rd south to the pavement
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 17 - 19
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - July 31
|York
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 21
|Ypsilanti
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 28
|Ypsilanti
|Whispering Meadows Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Ypsilanti
|Creekside West Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Ypsilanti
|Parkside Preserve West Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - End July
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - 20