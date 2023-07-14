Chelsea MI
7-14-2023 9:30am

Week Road Work, July 17 - 23

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21
Augusta Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 28
Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1
Bridgewater Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27
Dexter Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Lane restrictions July 17 - 23
Dexter McGregor Rd Bridge, over Portage Lake outlet, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron St Lane restrictions July 17 - 23 (extended)
Dexter Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 5 - 20 (extended)
Dexter Dexter-Pickney Rd Bridge, over Portage Lake Canal, between McGregor Rd and Winston Dr Lane restrictions July 17 - 23 (extended)
Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Parker Rd Lane restrictions July 10 - 21 (extended)
Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.
Lodi Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions July 12 - 18
Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27
Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Road cosure July 10 - 20 (extended)
Lyndon Various roads throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31 (extended)
Manchester Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 19 - 24 (extended)
Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 31 (extended)
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - Aug. 8
Northfield Jennings Rd between Twp Line and Kearney Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between End of Pavement and Nollar Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21
Northfield Barker Rd between RR Tracks and Main St Lane restrictions July 13 - 21
Northfield Main St between E. Shore Dr and 8 Mile Rd Lane restrictions July 13 - 21
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 4
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - July 23 (extended)
Pittsfield Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Road closure July 10 - 20 (extended)
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.
Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14
Salem Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 10 - 20
Saline Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 13 - 17
Saline Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions July 12 - 18
Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 27 (extend)
Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Scio E. Delhi Rd between RR Tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27 (extended)
Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 19 - 24 (extended)
Superior Ford Rd between Plymouth-Ann Arbor Rd and M-153 Road Closure July 17 - 20
Superior Huron River Dr between Hogback Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20
Superior MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20
Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20
Superior Hogback Rd between Clark Rd and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road Closure July 17 - 20
Superior LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Road Closure July 17 - 20
Superior, Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to end of Rd Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30
Sylvan Notten Rd between RR Tracks and Reiman Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 17
Sylvan Loveland Rd between Cavanagh Lake Rd and Mclure Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 17
Sylvan Ridge Rd between Mclure Rd south to the pavement Intermittent lane closures July 17 - 19
Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31
York Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 21
Ypsilanti Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 28
Ypsilanti Whispering Meadows Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27
Ypsilanti Creekside West Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27
Ypsilanti Parkside Preserve West Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27
Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St Daytime lane closure June - Nov.
Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - End July
Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
Ypsilanti Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - 20
