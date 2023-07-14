Ride the WAVE to the Ann Arbor Art Fair

The WAVE Bus has a solution to some headaches that come with the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express or WAVE is getting the word out to those wanting to attend the annual Ann Arbor on July 22.

“No need to wait in congested driving lanes trying to pay or find parking,” WAVE said in the announcement about this cool transportation option.

WAVE has scheduled seven trips to and from the Art Fair on Saturday, July 22nd starting from 9:30 a.m. until 8:45 p.m.

“Ride the WAVE Express Bus and we'll pick you up at the Clocktower in Chelsea at 310 N. Main St. and drop you off at E. Washington & State St. in Ann Arbor. And when you’re done, we will pick you up in the same location at the Art Fair and bring you back to your car at the Clocktower in Chelsea.”

To reserve your one-way or roundtrip, call 734-475-9494.