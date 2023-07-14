Doom but No Gloom in Chelsea

By Traci Husse, STN Writer

Who is Chelsea’s new interim City Manager?

The city of Chelsea has a new interim City Manager, and her name is Elke Doom. Ms. Doom was brought in to oversee city operations on an interim basis in May, after the previous City Manager left without notice only ten months into the role. Chelsea’s City Manager is responsible for managing a $28,000,000 annual budget and a staff of more than 40 to ensure daily operations run seamlessly. It’s crucial that person is experienced, knowledgeable, and dedicated to Chelsea’s safety and prosperity.

Here are five things to know about Chelsea’s interim City Manager, Elke Doom:

She has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government. From volunteering as a young person to serving as an elected official, nearly her entire career has been spent in public service roles. “There is a difference between an interim city manager role and a permanent one. I’ve had experience in both,” said Ms. Doom. For more on Ms. Doom’s notable background, check out her LinkedIn profile. She loves Chelsea. Ms. Doom has been a public servant in towns big and small all over the United States from North Carolina to Alaska and says every town is different. She is “amazed at the support she’s received” from the city—from both staff and council members. “The city also seems more open to community input than other small towns,” she said. When asked about the number of key leadership positions in Chelsea that are open or only recently filled Ms. Doom said, “Turnover is very common in this line of work, one change can often snowball to more changes. It usually settles down a year or two after the right candidates are in place.”

Ms. Doom feels very strongly about giving back to the communities that have given her so much during her career. Specifically, Ms. Doom has been fortunate to have worked for and learned from some incredible professionals, so she feels especially passionate about passing that forward through teaching and mentoring the next generation. Ms. Doom has taught college-level business courses and many of her former staff have also gone onto successful careers of their own. “Passing it on brings me joy,” she said. As a manger, her number one priority is to help others succeed. Despite being the city’s top executive and reporting only to city council, Ms. Doom says the core of her job is to equip and empower each city employee to do their job “the best that it can be done.” “It’s my job to make sure they have what they need to be successful.” Focusing on others also allows her to avoid the spotlight, which she admittedly prefers. “I like to stay behind-the-scenes, getting the work done.” Anyone looking for an opportunity to chat with Ms. Doom will find her at the Main Gate Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Chelsea Fair on Monday August 21 at 4:30pm. It’s pronounced EL-KEY.

Photo courtesy of Elke Doom