Huron Valley Volleyball Club 15 Blue Claims National Title

Cover Photo provided by Toney Cummer

The Huron Valley Volleyball Club 15 Blue squad capped off a stellar season by winning the USAV Navy Pier Nationals in Chicago in June.

The team consists of Class of 2026 players from Saline, Chelsea, Ann Arbor Skyline, and Manchester and finished their summer season with a 62-16 record and is coached by new Chelsea volleyball head coach Toney Cummer and assistant Beth Ankenbauer.

The national title in Chicago was not the only title claimed by HVVC 15 Blue squad this summer. They also were the Lake Erie Power League champions, won the Ballistic Volleyball Club tournament, the High-Performance VB Club tournament, the Dynamite VB Club tournament, and earned top ten Open Division finishes at 7 of 8 Tournaments throughout the Midwest (Detroit, Indiana, Ohio, Pittsburgh, PA).

The HVVC 15 Blue team celebrates with the national championship trophy. Photo provided by Toney Cummer

The success of the HVVC 15 Blue team is a rarity in club volleyball, with travel ball leaning toward bigger clubs with players from big schools from miles around to dominate the summer season.

The HVVC 15 Blue team is considered a small club in the travel volleyball circuit that consists of girls from just the Ann Arbor area.

Coach Toney Cummer talks to the HVVC 15 Blue team during a match at the USAV Navy Pier Nationals. Photo provided by Toney Cummer

“We are extremely proud of our Team and what they accomplished this season, especially given the fact they are comprised primarily of players from the SunTimes Coverage area,” Cummer said.

Members of the team include Saline, Lizzie White, Clare Beazley, Alina Kedia, Maya Kedia, Kamdyn Mahler, and Josie Johnson. From Chelsea, Lexi Cummer, Sasha Henrickson, and Mia Kuboushek. From Ann Arbor Skyline Ryann Brooks and from Manchester Evelyn St. Charles.