Local Youth Finds Real Value in Part-time Work

By: A. Grambeau

There are huge advantages of having a part-time job in high school and college. Aside from the obvious benefit of earning money, a part-time job can reinforce what a student is learning in school and teaches responsibility. Not only that, a student learns important skills and gains experience -- and it may help them decide a future career path. Such is the case with Maddie Quinn who began working at Silver Maples Retirement Neighborhood at the age of 16, as a sophomore at Chelsea High School.

Maddie began her high school working career as a server in the dining room alongside some high school friends. She was promoted to Team Lead, where she excelled at ensuring the team was running efficiently while providing the best dining experience to the residents. Maddie then stepped up to assist with scheduling, training, organization of section assignments, and assisting with meal preparation in the café, all of which ultimately led to a promotion to Dining Room Supervisor.

While working in the dining rooms, she found a passion for taking care of residents and when needed, filled in as a Resident Care Associate in the Meadows Assisted Living residence. Eventually, she became fully trained in that role, which further solidified her educational path. Now a junior at Michigan State University, Maddie is pursuing a nursing degree due in large part to the experiences she gained while working at Silver Maples. “I really enjoy making a positive impact on people’s lives. I try to do my best for the residents… and love bringing them some joy,” Maddie explains. “Having hands-on experience with residents is the main reason I changed my major.”

JoAnne Reynolds, Director of Human Resources at Silver Maples explains, “Maddie is a great example of a young person finding their life passion through part-time employment. We work hard to support our student’s success in both work and life. Flexing schedules to work more or less hours from semester to semester is one of the ways we help our staff balance making money with pursuing their education. Reynolds continues, “An amazing benefit for us is the generational diversity these young adults bring to our community. Our residents embrace the energy these staff members bring each and every day.”

Maddie further explains, “Silver Maples is a great employer for students because they understand that we are busy. They work around your sports schedules and the shifts in the Culinary Department are only 4 hours long. Once your shift is over, you still have time to do homework and have some time to yourself. It’s really flexible.”

Maddie’s dedication and hard work to Silver Maples has not gone unnoticed. This year, she was honored with the Emerging Leader Award by LeadingAge Michigan, a statewide association that represents the full continuum of mission-driven senior care. This particular award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an aptitude for and commitment to professional growth as a leader.

Working a part-time job, specifically at Silver Maples, while in high school and college not only pays a fair hourly wage, it offers students an opportunity to earn valuable scholarships. While working at Silver Maples, Maddie has been fortunate to receive three (3) scholarships totaling nearly $10,000! She continues to work at Silver Maples while on summer break, on weekends and during holidays to stay connected to a place she has come to love. Maddie tells us, “I feel that working at Silver Maples helped prepare me for life—becoming self-sufficient and doing things on my own now.”

