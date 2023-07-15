Artists Rally for Change: 'ELEVATE THE MIC' Amplifies Social Progress at Ann Arbor Art Fair

From PCAP

The Prison Creative Arts Project (PCAP) is set to host an extraordinary event, ELEVATE THE MIC: Performers Unite For Social Progress, on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 11AM – 5PM at the DTE Summer Sound – Stage on Main.

This groundbreaking event will bring together talented performers from various disciplines to showcase their artistry and use their voices to inspire positive change in society.

ELEVATE THE MIC aims to create a platform where artists can unite, empower, and amplify their messages of social progress. The event will take place at the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, one of the nation's premier art fairs, known for its vibrant atmosphere and celebration of artistic expression. This collaboration promises to be a unique fusion of creativity and activism, highlighting the power of art to ignite meaningful conversations and inspire social transformation.

Attendees can expect an electrifying afternoon featuring a diverse lineup of performers, including musicians, spoken word artists, actors, and visual artists. Each artist will deliver a thought-provoking and captivating performance, shedding light on important social issues such as racial justice, incarceration, gender equality, and more. Through their art, these performers will engage the audience in powerful dialogues, encouraging collective action and fostering a sense of unity in the pursuit of progress.

In addition to the exceptional performances, ELEVATE THE MIC will offer multiple interactive community art projects, thought-provoking installations, and an engaging workshop. Attendees will have the opportunity to actively participate in the event and contribute to the ongoing discussions on social progress. Local organizations dedicated to social change will also be present, providing resources and information to inspire and support attendees in their own activism efforts.

The event is free and open to the public, encouraging community members, artists, activists, and art enthusiasts of all ages to come together and be part of this impactful experience. By attending ELEVATE THE MIC, participants will not only be entertained but also inspired to take action and create a more inclusive and equitable society.

Join PCAP and friends at the DTE Summer Sound – Stage on Main, corner of S. Main and E. Williams, on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, to come together to celebrate art, amplify voices, and drive social progress. ELEVATE THE MIC promises to be an unforgettable afternoon that will leave a lasting impact on the community.

For more information and updates, please visit https://myumi.ch/AWQyg and follow PCAP on social media using the hashtag #ElevateTheMic for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and artist highlights.