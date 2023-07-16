A Jukebox for the Algonquin Closes Out Purple Rose Theatre Company's 32nd Season

Cover photo provided by The Purple Rose Theatre

The Purple Rose Theatre Company concludes its 32nd season with the highly anticipated World Premiere of "A Jukebox for the Algonquin." Written by Paul Stroili, this captivating play is set in the Algonquin room of a senior living facility nestled in the picturesque Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York.

Within the living facility, the Algonquin room stands as a secluded spot frequented by only a handful of residents. While it offers the amenities of a community space, Johnny (played by Wallace Bridges) and his group harbor a fervent desire to enhance their enjoyment by acquiring a jukebox. However, their efforts to raise funds for this coveted addition have hit a roadblock, leaving them grappling with the challenge of finding a viable solution.

Enter Peg (portrayed by Susan Angelo), a new resident who joins the Algonquin group. Upon moving in, Peg finds herself in possession of the previous resident's furniture and plants, and she enlists the help of Annie (played by Ruth Crawford) to redecorate her new home. As they delve into the remodeling process, the group stumbles upon pictures taken by Peg, revealing that some of the plants are far from ordinary house plants.

What ensues is a riotous comedy as the group grapples with their newfound discovery while maintaining their focus on raising funds for the beloved jukebox. Amidst the laughter, "A Jukebox for the Algonquin" also delves into the deeper stories of the facility's residents and staff, adding a touch of seriousness to the overall narrative.

Under the expert direction of Suzi Regan, the play is brought to life with a remarkable set design by Bartley H. Bauer and captivating costumes by Suzanne Young.

A Jukebox for the Algonquin is a laugh-out-loud comedy, but it is important to note that the play contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this side-splitting comedy! "A Jukebox for the Algonquin" will be running at The Purple Rose Theatre through September 2, 2023.