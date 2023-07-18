CPD Weekly Report, 7-18-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2709

Location: 100 block of N. Main St.

Date: July 11, 2023

Time: 1:24 pm

INFORMATION: On July 11, 2023, a walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report a check fraud complaint. The complainant stated that they had sent a check in the U.S. Mail to make a payment. The complainant discovered that the check had been intercepted by an unknown suspect and forged. When the complainant received the information from their financial institution, it was discovered that the amount, payee, and signature had all been changed and cashed by the suspect. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.

#####

Incident #: 23-2714

Location: 400 block of Savannah Ln.

Date: July 11, 2023

Time: 4:58 pm

INFORMATION: On July 11, 2023, a walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report a check fraud. The complainant stated that they had discovered that a check that they had sent in the U.S. Mail had been forged. The complainant stated that they had contacted their bank regarding the check in question and received a digital copy of the cashed check. The complainant confirmed the check was, in fact, the same as the one that had been mailed however, all of the information on the check had been forged by the suspect. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.

#####

Incident #: 23-2767

Location: 600 block of S. Main St.

Date: July 15, 2023

Time: 5:15 pm

INFORMATION: On July 15, 2023, a complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report internet fraud. The complainant stated that they had been communicating with an individual online since May 2023 and had discovered that they had misrepresented their identity. The complainant stated that during the time they had been communicating, the complainant had been solicited and had sent a large number of gift cards to the suspect. The complainant stated that they had also been requested to send the suspect images of their personal identification information. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.