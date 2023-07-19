First Congregational Church of Chelsea Fires Up for Annual Chicken Barbecue for a Sizzling Summer Feast

The sizzling aroma of grilled chicken will be the highlight of the First Congregational Church of Chelsea, UCC's annual Chicken Barbecue this summer. Slated for Friday, July 28th, the delicious event will take place during the Sounds & Sights Summer Festival in Chelsea.

The church will hold its renowned barbecue from 4-8 PM in the alley just off East Middle Street, right next to and behind its historic brick building. As the Classic Car Show unfolds parallel to the barbecue, festival-goers are invited to arrive early, grab their dinner, and relax at outdoor tables before enjoying the classic vehicles on display or browsing the local Main Street merchants.

The flavorful chicken dinner will feature sides of baked beans, a choice of coleslaw or applesauce, accompanied by either water or lemonade, and a Jiffy brownie. The dessert includes a Culver’s guest card that can be redeemed for a free scoop of Culver’s custard. The dinner is priced at $12, with hot dogs available for an additional $2.

The proceeds from the event will support the church's local and regional missions and outreach efforts, reaffirming the church's commitment to community service. The barbecue event is not just about the food but also serves as a social platform for the congregation and the community. It provides an opportunity to catch up with old friends or to make new ones in the vibrant summer atmosphere.

The First Congregational Church, UCC, is an architectural gem dating back to 1894. It is located just down the block east of Zou Zou's, at 121 E. Middle. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone interested in visiting during their Sunday morning service at 10 AM. Visitors can spot the church by its colourful welcoming banner on the building and the towering Barbecue flag in the yard set up specifically for the upcoming Friday's feast.

So, follow your nose to the tantalizing aroma of grilled chicken and join the congregation in celebrating summer in the most delicious way possible!

Photo by Amanda Kerr on Unsplash