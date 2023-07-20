Chelsea Pedals Past Ann Arbor and Detroit in Statewide Bikeability Rankings

By Traci Husse, STN Writer

It may not be a surprise to residents of Chelsea, but in 2022 their city outranked Ann Arbor, Detroit, and most of the rest of the state when it comes to being a bikeable city. A trade association and advocacy group for the US bicycling industry, called PeopleForBikes, studied more than 1700 cities in their annual effort to rank those cities on their “bike-ability.” In this context, “bike-ability” describes how safe, complete, and efficient the network of biking paths is in a city.

While Chelsea ranks 96th nationwide, it’s ranked number 7 in Michigan, bested by only a handful of Michigan cities, including Traverse City in the number one spot followed by Grand Haven, Marquette, Muskegon, Rochester and Hillman. When being evaluated, cities are grouped by size and Chelsea fits into the “Small City” category. Each city is given a score between 0-100. Anything under 20 means a city’s biking network has significant gaps while a score between 80-100 indicates a well-developed biking network. Chelsea’s score is 50 and it’s calculated by averaging the scores earned in a set of sub-categories such as access to residential areas of a city and access to parks and trails. While Chelsea received a score of 0 for access to major shopping centers and access to major transit hubs, its highest score was 59 for their “core services” which include access to places serving basic needs like grocery stores and medical services.

Readers can learn more about municipal ‘bikeability’ and ways to improve a city’s score https://cityratings.peopleforbikes.org/cities/chelsea-mi