How Low is The Inventory of Properties for Sale in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline?

By Jeff Roth, www.arboradvising.com

How Low is Inventory?

Nationally, we saw a decrease in the number of properties for sale after the pandemic.

In fact, according to Redfin, just 1% of houses have changed hands this year.

According to the Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors, we saw the largest decrease in new listings in June in at least three years.

Specifically, Chelsea saw a decrease of 37.5% for new listings for single-family homes in June, Dexter saw a decrease of 24.5%, and Saline saw a decrease of 42.0%.

Why Should We Care About the Inventory of Properties for Sale?

A balanced housing market is one in which there is 5 to 7 months of inventory in the market. Meaning, it would take that long to sell the available supply of homes.

Currently, in Washtenaw County, there is just 1.4 months’ supply of homes in June.

This puts continued upward pressure on prices and with interest rates being elevated at 6.78% (at the time of writing for a 30-Yr fixed rate mortgage) it makes affordably buying a home a challenge.

How Is the Market In Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline for June?

Median Sales Price in Washtenaw County increased 9.2% in June to $452,000 for single-family homes and 10.2% to $301,995 for Townhome/Condos.

Days on market increased 66.7% for single-family homes and 5.9% for Townhome/Condos in the county.

Months supply of inventory decreased 36.4% for single-family homes and 27.3% for Townhome/Condos in Washtenaw County in June.

How Did The Sales Data Compare From May to June 2023?

New listings and days on market mostly decreased for all three communities. However, median sales price mostly trended higher.

We will have to see how prices trend through the traditionally strong summer selling season with interest rates and inventory levels.