7-21-2023 9:41am
Weekly Road Work, July 24 - 30
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - 28
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 21
|Augusta
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 28
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept. 1
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Dexter
|Dexter-Pinckney Rd between Island Lake Rd and the county line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - 28
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lodi
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Lyndon
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - Aug. 3
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - July 31
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 19 - 24
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 13 - 31
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - Aug. 8
|Northfield
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - 28
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Railroad Tracks and Main St
|Lane restrictions
|July 13 - 27 (extended)
|Northfield
|Main St between E. Shore Dr and 8 Mile Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 13 - 27 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - July 28 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 14
|Salem
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 10 - 27 (extended)
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Dixboro Rd and Pontiac Tr
|Lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Salem
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - 28 (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|July 24 - Aug. 27
|Saline
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 27
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd between Railroad tracks and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|Polo Fields Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens North Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - July 27
|Scio
|Huron River Dr bridge, over Honey Creek, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of July 24
|Scio
|Main St bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of July 24
|Scio
|Shield Rd bridge, over Mill Creek, between Parker Rd and Barker Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Week of July 24
|Scio
|Park Rd between Zeeb Rd and Staebler
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 20 - 27
|Scio
|Staebler Rd between Park Rd and End of Pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 20 - 27
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 26 - 29
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 19 - 24
|Sharon
|Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Washburn Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 20 - 24
|Superior
|Huron River Dr between Hogback Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 24 - 27 (delayed start)
|Superior
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - 28
|Superior
|Hogback Rd between Clark Rd and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 24 - 27 (delayed start)
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to end of Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - July 31
|Webster
|Strawberry Lake Rd between Mast Rd and County Line
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 24 - 27
|Webster
|Mast Rd between Huron River Dr and Strawberry Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 24 -27
|Ypsilanti
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 28
|Ypsilanti
|Parkside Preserve West Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 - 27
|Ypsilanti
|Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.