Weekly Road Work, July 24 - 30

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - 28

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21

Augusta Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 28

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1

Bridgewater Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Dexter Dexter-Pinckney Rd between Island Lake Rd and the county line Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - 28

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.

Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Lyndon Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - Aug. 3

Lyndon Various roads throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31

Manchester Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 19 - 24

Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 31

Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - Aug. 8

Northfield Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - 28

Northfield Barker Rd between Railroad Tracks and Main St Lane restrictions July 13 - 27 (extended)

Northfield Main St between E. Shore Dr and 8 Mile Rd Lane restrictions July 13 - 27 (extended)

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - July 28 (extended)

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14

Salem Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 10 - 27 (extended)

Salem 7 Mile Rd between Dixboro Rd and Pontiac Tr Lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Salem Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - 28 (extended)

Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Aug. 27

Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 27

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - July 27

Scio Huron River Dr bridge, over Honey Creek, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd Daytime lane closure Week of July 24

Scio Main St bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Daytime lane closure Week of July 24

Scio Shield Rd bridge, over Mill Creek, between Parker Rd and Barker Rd Daytime lane closure Week of July 24

Scio Park Rd between Zeeb Rd and Staebler Intermittent lane restrictions July 20 - 27

Scio Staebler Rd between Park Rd and End of Pavement Intermittent lane restrictions July 20 - 27

Scio Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way Intermittent lane closures July 26 - 29

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 19 - 24

Sharon Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Washburn Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 20 - 24

Superior Huron River Dr between Hogback Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure July 24 - 27 (delayed start)

Superior Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - 28

Superior Hogback Rd between Clark Rd and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane closure July 24 - 27 (delayed start)

Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to end of Rd Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31

Webster Strawberry Lake Rd between Mast Rd and County Line Intermittent lane closure July 24 - 27

Webster Mast Rd between Huron River Dr and Strawberry Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure July 24 -27

Ypsilanti Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 28

Ypsilanti Parkside Preserve West Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 17 - 27

Ypsilanti Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.