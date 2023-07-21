Chelsea’s Five Unique Public Spaces That Reflect Our Community’s Charm

By Mya Weiss, STN Contributor

With various walking trails, picnic points, and public spaces, the city of Chelsea also has four city parks, a dog park right on the water, and an additional city park underway, all with their own individual appeal.

Timber Town

Timber Town

Timber Town was originally built in 1996 and renovated in 2007. You can find this park located on Sibley Road, about a half mile from downtown Chelsea. The structure is made almost completely out of wood and, in more recent years, has begun to deteriorate. However, a plan to fix up the beloved park is underway. This renovation would include refurbishing the Pathway to Renewals and addressing drainage issues, a significant overhaul of the play structure, installation of Pickleball courts, as well as other infrastructure upgrades, including lighting, parking, security, water access, and restroom facilities. All of these enhancements are in an effort to preserve the original charm of the park. The wooden play structure includes swings, bridges, towers, rock walls, slides, and other climbable features. On top of that, there are sandboxes, volleyball courts, and a small spray zone that all magnify the already sizable play area. The new improvements for the park are set to be completed sometime between the end of this year and the beginning of 2024, although those estimations are subject to change.

Pierce Park

Pierce Park

Pierce Park is another widely known park in the area, with nearly 4.66 acres of land. The park is located on Main Street, just north of Old U.S. 12. An improvement plan was approved in 2018 to spruce up the park by adding a walking path, new play equipment, seating areas, and enhancing the landscaping. The park now offers many picnic tables, the aforementioned walking path, a pavilion, and a playground, as well as a large amount of green space. Being so close to the downtown area of Chelsea, park visitors are only a short walk away from all that the town has to offer, including Twisters Ice Cream for a quick treat. The park also includes a large rock that members of the town are free to paint with their own expression. Things like birthday messages and other celebratory events can be seen artistically designed on the large rock much of the time.

Veterans Park

Veterans Park

Veterans Park is another Chelsea park with efforts to serve a greater purpose. The park was constructed in 1955 and rededicated in 2009. It is located at the corner of Main St. (M-52) and Sibley Rd. It includes a large black marble memorial as a tribute to those who have served in the armed forces. The park also features a large wooden ship play structure, picnic tables, ball fields, and a small stream. Many children in the community often refer to this park as “the Boat Park” because of the shape of the play structure. The creek also allows for perfect crawdad-catching opportunities. With a large focus on commemorating those in the armed forces, the park also now includes a new bench dedicated to those who have served. This extended effort is thanks to an Eagle Scout Project from a local high school student. Public restrooms are also included at the park.

Cavanaugh Lake County Park

Cavanaugh Lake County Park

While not a city park per se, Cavanaugh Lake County Park is close enough to deserve a mention. This picturesque park includes many benches and a play area overlooking Cavanaugh Lake. Although swimming is prohibited, the park is still a great way to observe the natural beauty of the lake. The park includes a patio area, a playground, a grill, a small pavilion, and a bike rack. The lake offers great scenery while the park's features make for the perfect picnic spot. The park itself is four miles from downtown Chelsea and includes public restrooms and park access year-round. A downside to this park, however, is that it is not wheelchair accessible.

City of Chelsea Dog Park

City of Chelsea Dog Park

Not only are there many parks in the city that amplify human enjoyment of nature but also some directed towards the enjoyment of our furry counterparts. The dog park in Chelsea, known as the Bark Park, is located on Mckinley Road. The park is a large, fenced-in green space with equipment including jumps, a water station, and ramps. New additions to the park were also made earlier this summer to promote the safety of all individuals visiting the park. Those additions include a separate small dog fenced area and a pavilion for dog owners. Now, added stress involving the size and safety of your pet can be relieved by placing smaller dogs in a more secure area.

Upcoming Addition- Main Street Park

Main Street Park- Image: Dangerous Architects PC

Prospects for a fifth city park are underway in downtown Chelsea. The Main Street Park Alliance plans to convert an empty 2.5-acre lot into a vibrant city park that will transform the community. This park would be located at the old Federal Screw Works on Main Street. The plan for the park includes a multitude of unique features such as a quarter-mile walking path with workout stations, a splash pad, a climbing wall, all sports courts and turf fields, as well as many other key components. This concept has been in the works for over a year already and the Main Street Park Alliance is hoping that within the next two or three years it will not only be ready for public use but bustling with community exposure and connection.

Unless otherwise noted, all images by Mya Weiss