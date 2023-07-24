"Generations of Grace: Mother and Daughter Former Miss Saline Set to Dazzle at 75th Anniversary Celebration"

Excitement is building in the town of Saline as it prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Miss Saline pageant. This year's event promises to be extra special as it reunites a mother and daughter who both held the coveted title of Miss Saline in their respective years.

Laurie Stegenga, the winner of Miss Saline 1978, and her daughter Nicole Strong, crowned Miss Saline 2003, will take center stage on Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m. during the Saline Summerfest.

The Miss Saline pageant is one of the most prestigious events in the town, and contestants are judged based on various criteria, including talent, interviewing skills, and modeling. Laurie Stegenga, who was crowned Miss Saline in 1978, became an active community member and attended numerous special events, such as fair ribbon-cutting ceremonies and holiday parades. Moreover, she actively participated in business meetings for organizations like Saline Lions, Saline’s JC’s, Rotary Club, Ann Arbor Women’s Business Association, and Saline Chamber.

Presently, Laurie and her husband are proud owners of Foresight Capital Management Advisors, Inc., a nationally top-ranked wealth management company. The couple is blessed with two children, both of whom have chosen medical professions. One of their daughters, Nicole Strong, followed in her mother's footsteps and earned the title of Miss Saline 25 years after Laurie.

Nicole Strong, crowned Miss Saline in 2003, was a shining example of academic excellence and community service. Apart from participating in events like Saline Fair ribbon-cutting ceremonies, parades, and Saline Legion events, Nicole excelled in various areas like interviewing skills, modeling, onstage presence, and formal dress modeling during the pageant.

After her reign as Miss Saline, Nicole went on to achieve great heights in her medical career. She completed medical school and residency and is now a board-certified physical medicine & rehabilitation specialist. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Nicole is a proud wife and mother of three children.

As the 75th anniversary of Miss Saline approaches, Nicole Strong sends a heartfelt message to the 2023 Miss Saline candidates, encouraging them to "always work hard at whatever you decide to pursue in order to become the best version of yourself."

The community of Saline eagerly anticipates the celebration of these two remarkable women who have not only brought honor to the title of Miss Saline but also made significant contributions to their respective fields and the town's community. The 75th anniversary of Miss Saline is set to be a momentous occasion, honoring the pageant's history and the outstanding women it has crowned over the years.