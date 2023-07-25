CPD Weekly Report, 07-25-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2786

Location: 100 block of W. Middle St.

Date: July 18, 2023

Time: 11:38 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a larceny complaint by telephone. The complainant stated that on Saturday, July 15th, she was at an event in the 100 block of W. Middle Street and, at the conclusion of the event, noticed that half of her prescription medication was missing. The complainant stated that the medication was in her purse, and the purse was inside a duffle bag and left nearby at the event. At the time of the report, there was no information available on a potential suspect(s).