Washtenaw County coalition, Say Yes To Seniors, wants to put a ballot question to voters

People over 60 years old already account for 72,000 or 20 percent of Washtenaw County’s residents. This is the fastest-growing population segment, and by 2030, there will be over 100,000 older adults in the county. 32 percent of households in Washtenaw County currently have a senior in the household.

However, the funding in place to help meet the needs of this growing population is not there and help is needed.

This is all according to the local coalition group, “Say Yes To Seniors.”

This is why they formed. A growing population in need of services, but funding is not there to meet those needs.

In 2017, the Say Yes To Seniors coalition formed to address this and help advocate for seniors. The group includes the Chelsea Senior Center, Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County, the Ypsilanti Senior Center, Jewish Family Services, and Area Agency on Aging and Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels. It’s a voluntary group of senior center leaders, nonprofit aging service providers, older adults, advocates, and interested individuals joined together to advocate for strengthening the network of community programs and resources that support county senior citizens.

Of their formation, the coalition states, “Based on the firsthand knowledge of aging service providers, extensive data provided by the Area Agency on Aging 1-B, and research conducted by the Ann Arbor Community Foundation (AAACF Washtenaw County Healthy & Fulfilling Aging Systems Research Report), this group began advocating for a senior millage to meet the needs of our underserved older adults.”

So they are advocating for a county-wide senior millage proposal at half a mil (0.5).

Say Yes to Seniors said they have identified services critical to healthy and purposeful aging. The coalition said the top five represent much of the service needs, but the entire list goes beyond what is listed here:

● Case Management

● Senior Nutrition

● Maintaining and Expanding Senior Centers

● Supporting Caregivers

● Housing Preservation and Security

● Millage will provide for many additional uniques services including:

o Dental Services

o Dementia Care

o Fraud Prevention

o Guardianship o Hearing AidsHome Modifications

o In-Home Recreation Therapy

o Money Management

o Partner Training

o Shared Housing

o Vaccinations

In an effort to learn more about the coalition and its efforts, The Sun Times News (STN) connected with one local member, Gary Munce of Lyndon Township. Munce was one of the original members when the group launched; at that time he was the board president of the Chelsea Senior Center. Now he is an interested Washtenaw County resident.

STN asked him about the coalition, the millage proposal and why this cause is important.

“The reason this senior millage is important has everything to do with funding,” Munce replied. “There is not funding to provide services that are needed. This has reached a crisis level - resulting in service waitlists and in some cases service reduction. This has been exacerbated by the rapidly rising senior population. These agencies are constantly on the hunt to raise monies-it is an enormous, relentless and unsustainable burden. Other counties in Michigan have responded with a Senior Millage - 73 of 83 counties in Michigan have a senior millage. Washtenaw does not.”

The coalition has advocated their cause to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, who could put the ballot question to the voters. However, to date no millage question language has been approved and put on the ballot.

In their press release, the coalition said:

“Our senior population already outnumbers children ages 5-18. In 2017, Washtenaw County voters approved a millage that, among other things, supports youth programs. We ask that voters receive the same opportunity to fund the needs of the community’s seniors.”

“The waitlists and care rationing currently experienced by the county’s senior service providers are not consistent with the values of our community. Despite the incredible efforts of these non-profit organizations, a lack of sustainable local funding has made it impossible to meet the current needs of Washtenaw County’s seniors. As the 60+ segment of our population continues to grow, any delays in funding will put our area seniors even further behind.”

“The lack of funding for senior services is causing several negative consequences. Without support, our seniors are experiencing worsened health problems, housing and nutrition issues, transportation challenges, isolation and depression. Lack of help also places an incredible strain on families who are caring for aging loved ones, often while also caring for children and grandchildren. Without support from their community, these 'sandwich generation' caregivers are likely to age into the 60+ population with more mental and physical health problems. In the long run, that means greater expense to all of us.”

This graph is provided by the Say Yes To Seniors coalition. The graphic example is based on Federal funding from The Older Americans Act. Since 2001, the over 60 population has nearly doubled and the funding has dropped by nearly 23%.

Munce said, “We have spent years trying to get the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to put this in a ballot for voters to decide-to no avail.”

He said they believe the voters are in favor of a senior millage, but the county board turned them down in 2020 and 2022.

In its press release the coalition said:

“Washtenaw County is a prominent, respected community throughout the state of Michigan, yet it is one of only 10 counties without a millage to care for its seniors. This is a critical funding shortage that we can address, but we need your help. Funding for older adults has not been a priority despite the certainty of aging for all. We need to act now and come together as individuals and organizations across the county to celebrate lives well lived, make valuing seniors a priority, and ensure a healthy and fulfilling aging experience regardless of class, race, or gender.”

“The .5 mil assessment that we propose would cost the owner of a $200,000 home approximately $100 each year. That $100 would provide non-denominational support for senior service organizations like Senior Centers, Catholic Social Services, Jewish Family Services and Meals on Wheels while providing relief and peace of mind to the county’s seniors and their families.”

“If you are a senior, know and love a senior or are concerned about all of us who will one day be a senior, please reach out to your county commissioner and encourage them to support a senior millage. Board of Commissioners contact information: https://www.washtenaw.org/202/Board-of-Commissioners

Of the possibilities of getting the ballot question before the voters, Munce said, “We are in a pitch battle to get it on the ballot in 2024. Even if that happens we would not seen any funding increases until 2026.”

For more information on the coalition and the cause, go to www.sayyestosenors.org or email Sayyes2seniors@gmail.com