5 Healthy Towns Foundation Spearheads New Summer Wellness Program for Teens

The 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF), in collaboration with Chelsea and Dexter Wellness Centers, the City of Chelsea, and the Chelsea School District, is introducing a new summer pilot program specifically tailored for teenagers. The initiative, which aims to enhance local wellness amenities for youth, will kick off on July 31 and conclude on August 25.

The program is designed to grant teens aged 13 to 17 from any of the five Healthy Towns an exclusive membership to Chelsea and Dexter Wellness Centers. The overarching goal of the program is twofold. First, it seeks to provide greater accessibility to wellness facilities for young people. Second, it aims to gather insightful feedback to help shape the development of future youth and family wellness initiatives.

Steve Petty, CEO of 5HF, expressed his anticipation for the pilot membership, stating, “We are excited to launch this pilot membership for youth and are thankful for the support and vision that our partners share for increasing access to the incredible amenities available in Chelsea and Dexter. We hope this is a catalyst for greater collaboration in future.”

The cost of the passes is $15 and includes the following:

Access to the centers from 12 – 5 pm, Monday through Friday

Access to the centers from 12:30 – 2:30 pm on Saturdays

Access to the gymnasium at Chelsea School District’s Washington Street Education Center from 2 – 4 pm, Monday through Friday, between August 7 – 25.

Members will be granted full access to the fitness floor at both Wellness Centers, as well as the gymnasium at Dexter. However, due to a shortage of lifeguards, access to pools, steam rooms, and whirlpools will not be granted.

The City of Chelsea, Chelsea School District, and 5 Healthy Towns Foundation are pooling resources to subsidize the cost of membership for the participants. Furthermore, financial assistance will be available for those teens who may struggle with affording the membership cost.

"Chelsea School District is proud to partner with the City of Chelsea and 5 Healthy Towns to be able to provide additional summer recreation options for our students and families," said Mike Kapolka, Superintendent of the Chelsea School District.

Teens interested in this program are required to have their parents or guardians accompany them to the Member Services Desk at either center to register. However, parents are not required to be present for teens to utilize the centers. A group orientation, which will be scheduled during registration, is a prerequisite before commencing the usage of passes.

For teens needing assistance with transportation to the centers, more information can be found on the Western Washtenaw Area Value Express website. Details on options like the Chelsea Community Ride and Chelsea – Dexter connectors are available on the site.