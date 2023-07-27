Senior Moment: Come to CSC to Make “A Joyful Noise”

By Meg Gilbert, STN Contributor

Music is one of the few activities that stimulates and uses the entire brain. The new singalong program, “A Joyful Noise,” at Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) fulfills that description.

Programs are the first and third Tuesdays, 12: 45pm - 1:30pm, in the cafeteria at the Senior Center. On the first Tuesday, Marilyn Kuehl facilitates a singalong to videos with lyrics (dancing and just watching are also welcome); the third Tuesday is hosted by Gary Munce, who plays guitar for singing along, or for listening. The only goal is having fun!

When Kuehl moved to Chelsea about 5 years ago, she was looking for ways to bring joy into people’s lives and to keep busy. She thought of all the ways music has brought joy into her life; she wanted to share that with others. A retired systems analyst who enjoys volunteering, Kuehl proposed creating a singalong using videos with words to facilitate participation. Jennifer Smith, Assistant Director of CSC, agreed, and with the partnership of CSC ‘music man’ Gary Munce, “A Joyful Noise” was launched in spring 2023.

Participants in the program hear the music and read the lyrics projected on a large video screen.

Kuehl does hours of research to find useable videos. She then assembles a playlist of 16-18 popular songs for each session. “Whenever I hear a song now, I think, oh, this might be a good one.” Then, the hunt is on for a video with readable lyrics. Occasionally, she inserts a brief dance clip or cartoon for variety. “The challenge,” she says, “is to present a variety of musical eras and song styles.”

To date, they haven’t repeated any songs in their lineup of popular hits by artists such as Dean Martin, John Denver, The Carpenters, and Dionne Warwick. On a recent Tuesday, enthusiastic singing and clapping from attendees accompanied the songs, with delighted applause after favorites. Kuehl sits at her laptop, singing along and periodically conducting as she projects selections from the playlist.

“Anyone is welcome,“ Kuehl emphasizes. Consider having lunch at the Senior Center and remaining to make ‘A Joyful Noise.’ The class motto is, “We are forever young and we love to have fun.”

The Senior Moment feature highlights opportunities for older adults through the Chelsea Senior Center and related organizations

Photos courtesy of Meg Gilbert