Chelsea MI
7-27-2023 4:36pm

Weekly Road Work, 7-31 to 8-6

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21
Augusta Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 11
Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept. 1
Dexter Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 4
Dexter Waterloo Rd between Township Line and Island Lake Rd Intermittent lane closures July 31 - Aug. 4
Dexter Brand Rd between Quigley Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures July 31 - Aug. 11
Freedom Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 11
Lima Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 4
Lima,
Scio		 Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.
Lyndon Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 24 - Aug. 3
Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31
Lyndon Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 4
Manchester Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 4 (extended)
Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closures July 13 - 31
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure July 17 - Aug. 8
Northfield,
Salem		 Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - August 11 (extended)
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure July 31 - October
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.
Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14
Salem Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 10 - Aug. 3 (extended)
Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Aug. 27
Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd and Dead End Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
Scio Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way Intermittent lane closures July 26 - Aug. 3 (extended)
Scio Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 4
Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Scio Wagner Ridge Ct between Dead End and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Scio Saginaw Hill Estates Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Scio Daleview Dr at Byington Blvd, West 1,920' feet Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Scio Enterprise Dr off of Jackson Ave Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 3
Sharon Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Washburn Rd Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 4 (extended)
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30
Sylvan Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - July 31
Sylvan Fahrner Rd, over the railroad crossing, between Kalmbach Rd and Old US-12 Road closure July 31 - Aug. 11
Sylvan Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug 4
Webster Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug. 11th
Webster Township-wide Gravels Intermittent lane restrictions July 31 - Aug 4
Ypsilanti Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
Ypsilanti Janet Ave between Jay Ave and Arthur St Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
