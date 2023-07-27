7-27-2023 4:36pm
Weekly Road Work, 7-31 to 8-6
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 21
|Augusta
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 11
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept. 1
|Dexter
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 4
|Dexter
|Waterloo Rd between Township Line and Island Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 31 - Aug. 4
|Dexter
|Brand Rd between Quigley Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 31 - Aug. 11
|Freedom
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 11
|Lima
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 4
|Lima,
Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lyndon
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 - Aug. 3
|Lyndon
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - July 31
|Lyndon
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 4
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Deer Valley Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 4 (extended)
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 13 - 31
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between Joy Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 17 - Aug. 8
|Northfield,
Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Aug. 31 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - August 11 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 31 - October
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 14
|Salem
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 10 - Aug. 3 (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|July 24 - Aug. 27
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd between Railroad tracks and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|Polo Fields Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|Rose Dr between Wagner Rd and Dead End
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens North Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - Aug. 10 (Extended)
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Knight Rd and Westview Way
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 26 - Aug. 3 (extended)
|Scio
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 4
|Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Scio
|Wagner Ridge Ct between Dead End and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Scio
|Saginaw Hill Estates Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Scio
|Daleview Dr at Byington Blvd, West 1,920' feet
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Scio
|Enterprise Dr off of Jackson Ave
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 3
|Sharon
|Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Washburn Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 4 (extended)
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - July 31
|Sylvan
|Fahrner Rd, over the railroad crossing, between Kalmbach Rd and Old US-12
|Road closure
|July 31 - Aug. 11
|Sylvan
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug 4
|Webster
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug. 11th
|Webster
|Township-wide Gravels
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 - Aug 4
|Ypsilanti
|Juneau Rd between Jeffery St and Levona St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Jeffery St and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Janet Ave between Jay Ave and Arthur St
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.