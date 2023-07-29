Washtenaw Field Day Spotlights Organic Farming Innovations and Soil Health Strategies

By Taylor Bennett, STN Writer

On August 10, 2023, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) will host a field day at Noble Organic Farm, LLC in Saline Township (6760 Noble Road, Saline), where experts will discuss soil health, precision agriculture, and organic certification. The event is scheduled to run from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Noble Organic Farm, operated by Mike Cornell, produces approximately 150 acres of organic wheat and soybeans. Brent Shettler of Pond Hill Sales will present the Weed Zapper, a tractor attachment designed to eradicate weeds without herbicides. Cornell will demonstrate this innovative technology, which kills weeds down to the root using high-voltage electricity.

The Weed Zapper, best utilized on various crops, is considered a cost-effective alternative to hand weeding and chemical herbicides for both organic and conventional farmers. It safely kills weeds that protrude as little as 2 inches above the crop canopy.

Guest speakers will include Glen Rabenberg of Soil Works, LLC, who will talk about assessing and restoring soil health; Chrissy Cannella of Integrity Crop Management, LLC, and Todd Carlton of CropX, who will address irrigation and precision agriculture; Madelyn Celovsky of MSUE, who will focus on soil health; and Rachel Winter, Organic Program Manager at Perry Johnson Registers Food Safety Inc., who will discuss organic production and certification.

The WCCD will also offer insights into the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), including education and cost-share opportunities, emphasizing the program’s role in soil and water conservation since 1999. The field day will serve as a Phase 1 educational event for MAEAP.

Various vendors will be present, with sponsors including DS Landwork LLC, Ducks Unlimited, Michigan Farm Bureau, The Andersons Inc., and Quality Liquid Feed. Attendees may be eligible for Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) credits.

The event is open to the public, although registration is required, available at Washtenaw Field Day Registration. For further information, please contact Bridget Mitchell, Outreach Coordinator, at bridget@washtenawcd.org or refer to WCCD’s website

or call 734-302-8715.