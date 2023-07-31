Adult Learners Institute Announces its Fall Kick Off

By Joan Gaughan, Contributor

Readers familiar with the Adult Learners Institute know that an ALI Kick Off does not require a football, referees or a helmet. The only thing required is curiosity and a means of getting to the McKune Room at the Chelsea District Library, 221 S. Main Street in Chelsea, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Comfortable chairs among friendly people as well as refreshments will be provided as you meet ALI Board members and the instructors who will be describing the classes they will be teaching at various locations throughout the area.

This Fall term there will be classes in astronomy, Peru, Korea, folklore, vintage baseball, immigrants and the Border Patrol, ghost stories, climate change, Paris, forensics, Chinese and Japanese painting, local architecture, music of all kinds, Daniel Kish who is an expert on blindness, and…ikebana for which a walk in your garden might be helpful. Plus, ways to manage your money in retirement.

As in the past, several of ALI’s classes are free. In addition, class assistants not only attend the class for which they assist at no charge but they may attend an additional class at no charge as well.

This Fall sees the inauguration of two new technologies both of which have come through donations. A grant from the 100 Women of Chelsea made it possible for us to upgrade our audio-visual equipment. The most significant change that students will notice is that the sound system has been improved. The second change which has allowed us to upgrade our web site was made possible by the generous gift of an anonymous donor.

Nobody loses at this Kick Off, but someone will win a $25 certificate for Fall 2023 or Winter/Spring 2024 classes. Registrations will also be accepted. If you cannot make the Kick Off, more information and access to the Fall catalog is available at the ALI website at www.AdultLeanersInstitute.org

or call 734-292-5540. Catalogs are also available at libraries, grocery stores and various other locations throughout the area.