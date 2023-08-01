CPD Weekly Report, 8-1-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2905

Location: 200 block of Jefferson St.

Date: July 25, 2023

Time: 4:58 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Jefferson Street for the report of an indecent exposure complaint. The complainant called and reported that he was working in the 200 block of Jefferson St. when he observed a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, expose himself while driving down the street. The complainant stated that the suspect was driving a black in color Toyota Prius and was heading East down Jefferson Street. The complainant stated that as the suspect vehicle approached, the complainant noted that both front windows were rolled down, and the suspect could be seen exposing his genitals through the driver’s side window. The case remains open and is under active investigation.

Incident #: 23-2986

Location: E. Old US 12 X N. Freer Rd.

Date: July 30, 2023

Time: 1:20 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle turn onto E. Old US 12 from S. Main Street. The officer activated his stationary radar and determined that the vehicle was driving in excess of the posted speed limit. The officer followed and stopped the vehicle for the speeding violation a short distance down the road. Upon making contact with the driver, the officer noted that there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The officer asked the driver if he had consumed any alcohol this evening, and the driver stated that he had not. The driver was asked if he would perform some standard field sobriety tests to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol. He said that he would. After completing the standard field sobriety tests, it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and suspected of being over the legal limit. The suspect, a 41-year-old Ann Arbor man, was placed under arrest. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.