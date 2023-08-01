AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Jump 18 Cents from a Week Ago

From AAA

Gas prices in Michigan are up 18 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.67 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 11 cents more than this time last month but still 56 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $23 from 2022's highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.76 to 8.86 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 219.5 to 218.4 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 40 cents to settle at $75.35. Oil prices slid in response to market concerns that crude demand may soften in the months ahead. Due to extended repair timelines at refineries, lower refinery oil usage rates could influence how much oil prices decline. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 700,000 bbl to 457.4 million bbl.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the highest gas prices in over three months," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will likely follow suit."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.69 per gallon, about 14 cents more than last week’s average but still 53 cents less than this same time last year.

gas price averages: Marquette ($3.78), Ann Arbor ($3.72), Metro Detroit ($3.69) Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.61), Lansing ($3.64), Saginaw ($3.64)

