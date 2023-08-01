Washtenaw Community College Earns National Recognition as Nursing Center of Excellence

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has been distinguished as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. It is the sole community college and one of nine institutions nationwide to gain this acknowledgment in 2023.

The Centers of Excellence are recognized based on a quantifiable display of sustained excellence in key areas such as faculty development, nursing education research, student learning, professional development, and academic progression within the field of nursing.

WCC, recognized for its efforts in enhancing student learning and professional development, stands alongside leading teaching hospitals, clinical sites, and other noted nursing education programs.

“This prestigious national designation offers a lifetime career boost for our students. We are honored that the dedication and hard work of WCC’s nursing faculty and staff, along with our exceptional nursing program, are recognized by the National League for Nursing,” commented WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

Graduates from WCC are expected to benefit from this recognition with future employers and educational institutions where they may further their education. Ana Andrade, a recent graduate employed at the Detroit Medical Center, expressed her pride in the program: “Having gone through the nursing program at WCC, I would not expect less than a national excellence recognition...As soon as a hospital knows you graduated from WCC, they understand you are well-prepared, with much hands-on experience and theory knowledge.”

Recent Nursing Graduate Ana Andrade. Courtesy WCC

Since its inception in 1992, WCC's nursing program has annually graduated around 120 nurses. With established transfer partnerships with universities and strong connections to the community's health care facilities, the program's success has become locally evident.

Dean of Health Sciences Shari Lambert shared insights into the recognition, stating, “WCC was chosen because of the exceptional support students receive, along with our proximity to excellent health care, our clinical partnerships with leading providers, the diversity of our students, and the dedication of faculty.”

Pam Tolmoff, a member of the WCC nursing faculty, emphasized the program’s focus on innovation, flexibility, collaboration, community engagement, and evidence-based nursing education, adding, “The voice of the student is honored through collaborative educational initiatives, a firm commitment to lifelong learning, professional development, and innovative program designs.”

The 2023 Centers of Excellence, including WCC, will be officially recognized at the 2023 NLN Education Summit on Saturday, September 30.

This is not the first time WCC has been honored with this designation, having also been recognized as a national Nursing Center of Excellence in 2018.