Meet Jennifer Kwas | Chelsea’s newest Council Member

At the end of August, the Chelsea City Council interviewed nine candidates who applied for an open seat on the Council. The open seat was created by the resignation of Councilmember Rick Catherman who resigned in June because he and his family were moving to South Haven.

The City Council made its decision on who would fill the empty seat at the Sept. 8, 2020, council meeting using a two-step voting process.

Before the vote was taken, Mayor Johnson stated, “I just want to thank all the applicants for taking the time to apply and having the interest. It is a lot of work, just to apply and be interviewed. It is certainly a lot more work from here on out to volunteer and serve your community. And that’s really what serving city council is, a service to your community.”

Mayor Johnson also stated that she would be reaching out to those candidates not selected for the council seat to see if they would be interested in serving the community of Chelsea in other capacities.

After council members completed the two-step voting process, Jennifer Kwas received the majority votes to fill the vacant seat. She was sworn in immediately after the announcement.

Jennifer “Jen” grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and went to college at the University of Wisconsin–Madison where she graduated with a degree in Rehabilitation Psychology.

“I didn’t even know there was such a major when I began college,” says Jen. All I knew is that I wanted to help people, and this turned out to be an absolutely perfect fit.”

As much as Jen loved the job, at 100 hours a week she decided a move into technology and cybersecurity might be a better fit and easier on her home life. She landed a job in the Madison office of Zendesk, a San Francisco-based software company. Jen moved into the company’s cybersecurity team.

“I found that information security blends my two backgrounds of protecting and defending others with technology,” says Jen. “That was right around the time we were deciding to move to Ann Arbor my partner Eric’s job, so I had to convince my brand new boss that I’m a super hard worker and would be totally fine working from home.”

In 2018, Jen’s partner Eric Nelson, also in cybersecurity, got a job in Ann Arbor. Jen would continue working remotely for Zendesk in cybersecurity. After touring the communities in the area, the couple fell in love with Chelsea and settled here.

A fan of CrossFit, Jen soon joined Clocktower CrossFit and immediately felt part of the Chelsea community through the camaraderie that CrossFit is famous for. She used her passion for fitness and helping people to organize a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community. In partnership with her new CrossFit gym, Jen led an OUTWOD workout. OUTWOD is the OUT Foundation’s largest initiative for bringing together LGBTQ+ athletes and supporters to work out in a safe, inclusive CrossFit training environment. The money Jen’s event raised was donated to the Jim Toy Community Center in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Pride also contacted Jen to film a video for a virtual workout for kids and families. The video was posted onto Ann Arbor Pride’s website inviting people to do a pride-themed workout. In an odd way, it was also the gym that also prompted Jen to apply for the vacant city council seat.

“When the gym shut down in March, it was very difficult because that was my whole community,” Jen recalls. “I’m spending time at home watching the world go through something horrific because of the pandemic wondering what I could possibly do.”

Jen attended a meeting with Chelsea’s Human Rights Commission and then attended when the Commission resented to the City Council. It was here that Jen learned of the vacant council seat. She began a crash course on local government, planning commissions, zoning ordinances, and the City of Chelsea. She submitted an application for the vacant seat, was interviewed, and selected.

Being a newcomer to Chelsea doesn’t stop Jen from believing she can contribute significantly as a councilmember. In fact, she sees it as an advantage in some ways in that it brings a fresh set of eyes to the local government, yet with a growing attachment to the city’s history.

“Coming in fresh and seeing what an incredible city Chelsea is, I think, will really help on the Council,” says Jen. “And it’s true that I have a fresh set of eyes and have not any attachment to the old ways because I don’t know them. But yet, just today I was looking at pictures of historic Chelsea thinking, ‘My gosh that is beautiful. We need to keep it like that!’”

Jen comes into the local government at a time when Chelsea is facing some huge social concerns regarding racism and law enforcement.

“First of all, I fully support the City’s Statement of Racism,” says Jen. “And from a personal perspective, I do applaud the City and youth of Chelsea for taking action in something they believe in. It speaks volumes about how courageous and unique a city we have that fosters new ideas and innovation from everyone. I really am incredibly lucky to be a part of it.”

Jen will serve the remaining term for the seat which expires in November 2021. Until then, here’s to wishing her the best of success in her new position.