Dexter Field Hockey Blanks Chelsea for Fifth Straight Win

Coming off a Division 1 state championship in 2019, the Dexter field hockey team is showing that it is the team to beat in 2020 as well and the Dreadnaughts continue to roll over its opponents in the early season.

The Dreadnaughts made it five straight wins after routs of Marian and Chelsea.

Dexter has not allowed a goal on the season, outscoring its opponents 32-0 in its first five games.

The Dreadnaughts controlled the match against Chelsea from the start. They allowed the Bulldogs just one shot on goal and continued to put pressure on Chelsea goaltender Nina Faupel all night. They outshot Chelsea 16-1 in the 5-0 win.

Dexter got on the board first when Kaylee Niswonger found the net in the first quarter with assists to Abby Tamer.

Tamer then found the net herself in the second to make it 2-0 Dreadnaughts at the half.

Shannon Schoch helped the Dreadnaughts put the game away in the third with a pair of goals. Niswonger scored her second of the night to finish the scoring.

Tamer finished with a goal and three assists, Niswoner a goal and two assists, and Schoch a pair of goals. Esther Hashikawa and Hannah Baldwin combined for the shutout for Dexter.

Wednesday night saw the Dreadnaught pound Marian 8-0.

Tamer, who will be attending the University of Michigan to play field hockey next year, had a huge game with four goals and two assists. She also scored the 100th goal of her career.

Gracie Burns also had a big game for Dexter, with a hat trick of three goals. Marissa Skinner added a goal for the Dreads, while Schoch, Niswonger, Faith Anderson, and Giuliana Rokke added assists.