Skip to main content
The Sun Times News
Chelsea, MI News
79° and clear.
Support Local News
News
Events
Community
News
Events
Community
Support Local News
Register
Log In
Donate to The Sun Times News and help preserve local news in
Chelsea
Supporter:
$5.00/mo.
Advocate:
$10.00/mo.
Support
Chelsea MI
9-22-2020 11:00am
Statue theft, timeshare scam | CPD weekly report 09-21-20
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Image
I am interested in this
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Replies
More from Chelsea
Chelsea
news
Bulldogs Roll Past Lincoln
Chelsea rolls past Lincoln to improve to 2-0
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
news
Chelsea City Council Recognizes Isaac Stoker for Achieving Eagle Scout
One of the bigger challenges Isaac faced was dealing with adults who had a different idea of how the benches should be constructed.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
news
Drivers risk tickets after license, vehicle registration extension expires Sept. 30
Michiganders have less than a week to renew their expired driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea Weather
Saturday September 26
Windy overnight.
High:
81°
Low:
54°
Wind:
11 mph SSW
Chance of rain:
6%
Chelsea
news
State completes planned aerial treatment to combat EEE
Michiganders should continue taking precautions
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
news
Chelsea City Council Hires Legal Firm to Investigate Complaint Against Police
The complaint (see below) was filed by William Ruddock and centered around what he viewed as intimidating practices Chelsea law enforcement employed during the protest.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
news
Brewing a local taste at the Erratic Ale Co. in Dexter
The Erratic Ale Co. is now open in Dexter.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
news
St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Celebrates 50 Years in the Community
After 50 years of growth and accolades for patient safety, satisfaction and quality, St. Joe's Chelsea is planning for the future.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
news
Dexter’s Newest City Trail is Complete and It’s a Beauty
The new trail is a much-anticipated addition to the popular Mill Creek Trail which typically gets around 300,000 visits annually from pedestrians and cyclists.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
news
Noble Appliance Set to Open Soon in Dexter
“The past three months of working here has confirmed that we made an excellent choice coming to Dexter,” adds Jason.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
news
Dexter High School grad wins Chipotle Mexican Grill TikTok challenge
Dexter High School grad wins Chipotle Mexican Grill TikTok challenge
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
news
Fall Fun at the Blast Corn Maze
The Blast Corn Maze set to open with some adjustments due to
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
news
Statue theft, timeshare scam | CPD weekly report 09-21-20
A missing statue, a phone scam
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
>
MI
>
Washtenaw County
>
Chelsea
Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Get your business noticed in Chelsea
Advertise