Chelsea City Council Hires Legal Firm to Investigate Complaint Against Police

Chelsea City Council approved a resolution to hire attorney Bruce Judge of the Whistleblower Law Collaborative to investigate complaint #20-3 filed against the Chelsea Police Department for its actions during a July 31 protest.

In reviewing the three law firms that bid on the work, Mayor Johnson said of Judge, “I do know that Mr. Judge has over 20 years of experience at the Department of Justice, and has conducted numerous investigations as well.”

The complaint (see below) was filed by William Ruddock and centered around what he viewed as intimidating practices Chelsea law enforcement employed during the protest.

During discussion, Mayor Johnson expressed the opinion that since it is the police department’s judgment that is being reviewed, the scope of the investigation should be expanded to include the context in which their decisions were made. “I think it’s important that we understand the same facts that they had in their possession at the time that they made their decisions,” she said.

The council passed the proposal with the expanded scope. The lone vote against the proposal was from Councilmember Wisely who reiterated his opinion that an outside firm was necessary to investigate the complaint. The estimated cost for the review is $4,000.

Below is the City’s copy of complaint #20-3.