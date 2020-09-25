Drivers risk tickets after license, vehicle registration extension expires Sept. 30

| 1 min | from the State of Michigan |

Michiganders have less than a week to renew their expired driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations before they will be assessed late fees and risk a ticket from police. All such credentials with expirations after March 1 were extended by the state Legislature through Sept. 30, and no additional extension is expected.

For driver’s licenses and IDs required to be renewed in person, such as those requiring a new photo, Secretary of State offices have been offering special appointments since Aug. 24, and they continue to be available through Sept. 30. Those that don’t require an in-person renewal must be renewed online or by mail.

The quickest way to renew vehicle registrations is at one of the more than 120 self-service stations located across the state. The average transaction time is two minutes, and customers walk away with their tabs in hand. Vehicle registrations also can be renewed online and by mail. Branch visits are not required for registration renewals.

“I strongly encourage all Michiganders with expiring licenses, IDs or vehicle registrations to act now and avoid late fees or possible tickets,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have done everything we can to support Michiganders during this uncertain time and want to make sure they renew before the expiration extension ends.”

To schedule an appointment, conduct a transaction online or find a self-service station, visit Michigan.gov/SOS.