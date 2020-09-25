Chelsea City Council Recognizes Isaac Stoker for Achieving Eagle Scout

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

The Chelsea City Council took time during its Sept. 21, 2020, meeting to recognize Isaac Stoker who has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

“I have the great pleasure and honor of remotely awarding this proclamation to Isaac, who is started this process of becoming an Eagle Scout six years ago in 2014,” Mayor John announced to the council and Zoom audience including Isaac and his parents, Matt and Kelly Stoker.

Mayor Johnson also read from the proclamation ( see below) a description of Isaac’s service project. “Whereas part of these requirements Isaac has demonstrated outstanding leadership by organizing and seeing to a successful completion a community service project, which consisted of planning, securing funding, organizing, and managing to build benches to be used for an outdoor classroom at Chelsea Beach Middle School.”

In a phone call, Isaac and his mother, Kelly, talked a little bit more about what it means to become an Eagle Scout. To achieve Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges. Isaac earned 31. He explains merit badges as “a demonstration of skills that scouts can learn and knowledge that they can gain from merit badges.”

One of the more difficult merit badges was keeping a daily financial record for six months, which builds awareness and fosters discipline in handling money. On the more physical side of things, Isaac earned one merit badge by hiking 50 miles, which he did his freshman year in high school in New Mexico with his father.

Isaac’s service project of building benches at Beach Middle School for outdoor learning fits perfectly into the framework of education during these days of Covid restrictions, but the project did not start out with that in mind.

“Planning for the benches actually began in April 2019,” explains Isaac. “It is a nice coincidence that it worked out as an aid to help teaching while Covid is happening.”

Isaac had big hurdles to clear during the entire process such as initial planning, garnering funds and labor, and what he considers the biggest challenge of getting everything and everyone coordinated with a schedule. And of course, the pandemic popped up in the middle of it all. All in all, it took around 215 hours of work, all coordinated by Isaac, to build the benches.

When asked what the Eagle Award felt like, Isaac had this to say: “I joined Cub Scouts when I was in first grade, which was 11 years ago, and I've been in scouting for most of my life. It's kind of weird that I'm now done with that until I have a son or daughter who may join the scouting program.”

“I feel accomplished,” he adds. “I got to the peak, and now I can help others get there as well.”

Isaac’s mother, Kelly, who was Den Mother for Isaac during Cub Scouts and Troop Leader through Boy Scouts said that one of the bigger challenges he faced was dealing with adults who had a different idea of how the benches should be constructed.

“Occasionally he had to tussle with adults and say, ‘No, I’m the person in charge of this,’” explains Kelly. “He had to develop that skill to be assertive and say, ‘This is my project, and this is how I want it done.’”

Kelly and Isaac would also like to give a big thanks to Troop Leader Lloyd Hafner.

“He's a big reason why our scouts have been so successful,” says Kelly. “He really knows how to help motivate the kids to continue and earn the awards. Lloyd has helped 68 of the scouts from our troop achieve Eagle Scout.

That is remarkable indeed considering only 4% of scouts achieve the status of Eagle Scout.

As Isaac prepared to move on to the next stage of life, he hopes the benches will serve Chelsea well long after he is gone.

“Everyone who worked on the service project hopes these benches last for years and years and are used by countless people,” says Isaac. “We hope it helps make a difference in the community.”