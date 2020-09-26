Bulldogs Roll Past Lincoln

A big first half and a dominating defensive performance helped the Chelsea football team to an impressive 37-7 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win to improve to 2-0 in the SEC White and 2-0 overall with a game at Adrian (0-2) this week.

Things started slow Friday night, but the Bulldogs got rolling late in the first quarter when Griffen Murphy placed a perfect pass between two defenders, hitting Joe Taylor in stride. Taylor did the rest, sprinting in from 44 yards out for a 7-0 Chelsea lead with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs exploded for three scores in the second quarter as the blew the game open.

Murphy connected with Lucas Hanifan for a 22-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.

He then hit Tyler Valik with a 24-yard TD pass and Cole Munson ran one in from six yards out for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Lincoln showed some life to start the second half with an opening drive touchdown to cut the lead to 28-7, but that would be it for the Splitters.

Dylan Dollinger hit a 25-yard field goal to make it 31-7 after three and Lucas Dunn hit Hanifan with a 27-yard scoring pass late in the fourth to finish the scoring in the 37-7 win.

Murphy was 9 of 17 passing for 189 yards and three TD’s and led the team in rushing with 56 yards on nine carries.

Hanifan finished with four catches for 113 yards and two TD’s, Taylor two catches for 61 yards and a score, Nick Fisk two for 10, and Valik one for 24 and a TD.

AJ Tokarski rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries and Munson eight carries for 24 yards and a score. Dun had one carry for 15 yards and was 1-2 passing for 27 yards and a TD.

Chase Kemp was in on nine tackles to lead the defense. Mitchell Sumner had a big game with seven tackles, a sack, and an interception.