Dreadnaughts Cruise by Maples

After a tough opening night loss, the Dexter football team bounced back in a big way, trouncing Adrian 54-0 Friday night.

The Maples took the opening kickoff and drove into Dexter territory, but the Dreads defense held a forced a punt.

The Dreadnaughts did not take long to find the endzone as Colin Parachek hit Cole Cabana with a swing pass and he sprinted in from 32 yards out for a 7-0 Dexter lead.

Dexter then blocked a punt by Cabana and one play later Parachek hit Braeden Fuson with a 17-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

The teams traded turnovers before Dexter found the endzone again on a one-yard TD run by Parachek.

Keegan Kipke then recovered a Maple fumble and a few moments later Cabana ran it in from three yards out for a 27-0 halftime lead.

Dexter continued to pour it on in the second half when Cabana found the endzone for the third time, sprinting in from 35 yards out. Cabana was not done scoring from five yards out later in the third to make it 40-0 Dreads.

The fourth saw Cal Bavineau score on an 18-yard TD run and Andrew Gersh return an interception 15 yards for another TD to make the final 54-0.

Dexter outgained the Maples 377-142 on the night.

Ethan Esch was in on seven tackles to lead the Dexter defense. Caleb Drenner had six tackles, including three for a loss.